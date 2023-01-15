After his departure from Tigres, Miguel Herrera has been in a permanent campaign to take the reins of the Mexican National Team. The Mexican technical director has appeared in various media offering his arguments for which he considers that he is the best option for El Tri. According to the most recent reports, the directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) would be considering Jaime Lozano as the new coach.
While Herrera awaits the final decision, a new job opportunity has opened up for him, this time to direct in the Old Continent. According to information from the Football Transfers portal, ‘El Piojo’ is among the candidates to reach the Sporting de Gijón bench, owned by the Orlegui Group. After the 2-0 defeat against Racing Santander, the Asturian club made the decision to fire coach Abelardo Fernández.
Is the return of Miguel Herrera to the Mexican National Team a good idea?
Abelardo left Sporting de Gijón after only winning one game in the last twelve. It is in this context that the name of Miguel Herrera has begun to appear as a possible replacement. However, the name of the Mexican coach is not the only one that has sounded to assume this responsibility.
The names of the Spaniards Paco Jémez and Miguel Ángel Ramírez are also on the agenda, according to local media. In the next few days, the Asturian team will announce who their new strategist will be. Herrera is still betting all the chips on him to take the Mexican National Team, but in case that position is denied, trying his luck in the Spanish second division doesn’t sound like a bad idea.
#Miguel #Herrera #option #lead #team #Spain
Leave a Reply