Miguel Herrera will seek to sign the undisputed starter of America

Miguel Herrera’s management at the head of Tigres has not been what the fans expected. The UANL team has not been able to show an attractive and effective style of play, and the results of ‘Piojo’ have fallen short of expectations. During his journey as a strategist for the felines, the Mexican coach has not been able to overcome the semifinals, a phase in which he has been eliminated by Atlas and León, in addition to the fact that in the Apertura 2022 he was eliminated by Pachuca in the quarterfinals.
After the elimination, ‘El Piojo’ came out to declare that Tigres had become an “old team”, something that did not go down very well inside the locker room, and that he or the coach who follows will have to make the generational replacement. In this sense, with this objective in mind, Herrera will seek to incorporate an element that currently plays for Club América.
According to the most recent reports, Herrera is interested in Richard Sánchez, the Eagles’ starting midfielder. The 26-year-old Paraguayan soccer player had a great season with the Azulcremas in the Apertura 2022: he played 1,019 minutes in 15 regular-season games, scored two goals and provided one assist.
In the league, Sánchez played 179 minutes in three games and gave one pass for a goal. It seems that one of the priorities of the ‘Louse’ is to reinforce the middle of the field. Everything indicates that Guido Pizarro will remain in the feline squad, but the fate of Rafael Carioca would not be the same. The Brazilian is not to the taste of the Mexican coach, who has marginalized him several times from the starting lineup.
Sánchez’s arrival at Tigres would not be a simple operation. Fernando Ortiz, coach of the Eagles, has the ‘Cachorro’, whom he made an important part of his scheme during this season.
#Miguel #Herrera #seek #sign #undisputed #starter #America
Leave a Reply