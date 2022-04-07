A while ago, Mexico stopped participating in the competitions organized by Conmebol, where it attended as a guest, and the Mexican fans have been surprised that their teams participate in a high-level international tournament, likewise, the high command of the South American confederation has They have confessed that the absence of Mexico has weighed heavily.
After the message of Alexander Dominguezhead of Conmebol, inviting Pachuca and León to return to the Copa Libertadores, one of those who also raised his hand was the coach of Tigres UANL, Michael Herrerawho also spoke on the subject.
At a press conference prior to the pending match on matchday 9 of Clausura 2022 between Pachuca and Tigres. The ‘Louse‘ chose to highlight the importance of the level that the Aztec clubs have obtained, a situation that for him led to the interest of returning to this continental competition.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
“Of course we would love to return to an important tournament like that, I hope the times will speed up so we can attend”
– Michael Herrera.
“Mexico becomes a League that plays in two confederations and sometimes it gets complicated, that’s why it’s suddenly difficult to return to play Copa América as Libertadores. It would be something interesting, it gives you a lot of prominence and the competition is very high,” assured the strategist. .
It should be remembered that Mexico has been out of this competition for six years, which brings together the best of South American football at the club level, while the feline team was the last Aztec club to play a Copa Libertadores final, a tournament in which they fell in the final against River Plate in the 2015 edition. After the 2016 edition, the Mexican clubs stopped participating.
“It makes it clear to us that Mexican soccer is seen in many places, it is seen with good eyes, not only to Tigres but to all of Mexican soccer, they are teams that put up a good fight, they play with intelligence and desire to transcend the games, that the people of Conmebol are interested”, he sentenced.
#Miguel #Herrera #Tigres #Liga #return #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply