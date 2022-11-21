Two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and one day before the debut of the Mexican team Before his counterpart from Poland, the national coach Miguel Herrera spoke about his possible return to the Aztec team.
It was in an interview for the news agency EFEwhere the “Louse” revealed that he wants to return to the Tricolor, since he knows that he left for off-field issues, but not because of bad results.
“(He believes that this path with El Tri can be reopened) I think so because I did not leave due to results, I unfortunately left due to a situation outside of football. And I have done well where I have stopped afterwards. As long as there is talk of a name for the national team, my name appears there. I have always been ready for the national team”he commented.
On the other hand, when questioned about the rumors that strategist Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was out of the Tricolor at the end of the contest, Herrera said he was ready to fill the possible vacant position in the Tricolor.
“It has been heard that Martino will not continue, so if there is that possibility and my name is there and they speak to me… I am ready and I would love to lead in a World Cup where I am local, without a doubt”he stressed.
For now, tomorrow Mexico will debut against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Doha. The game will start sharp at 10:00 a.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Azteca 7 signal.
