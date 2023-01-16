This weekend, Sporting de Gijón dispensed with the services of Abelardo, now the team’s former coach, after the coach was not delivering the expected results. The club, recently acquired by Grupo Orlegi de México, made a strong investment with a view to getting a ticket to the First Division and the reality is that today they are very far from that possibility.
Today the club is on the hunt for a new coach that will allow it to return to the fight for promotion at the end of the season. And one of the names that was linked as an option in the most recent hours was that of Miguel Herrera, this by order of the Mexican company that knows the former Tigres coach perfectly. However, it would have been ‘Piojo’ himself who has closed the door to this movement because only the Mexican team is in his head.
KeryNews confirms that Miguel closes the door on his first adventure in Europe because he understands that if he signs with Orlegi and takes over the Gijón team at least until the summer, his name will immediately be removed from the list of options of the Mexican Federation of Football to take on El Tri, something that is not in the Mexican’s plans, since his priority is the Mexican team over any other project and he wants to wait for the decision to be made in the following weeks, despite not being the only man with possibilities.
#Miguel #Herrera #rules #offer #view #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply