A few days ago Tigres UANL gave news that surprised all of Mexican soccer, however, it was not because of a bomb signing, the reason was that it announced the departure of Miguel Herrera from the feline bench.
Miguel Herrera, who lasted 3 tournaments in Los Regios, was dismissed from his position last Wednesday, in his management he had a 57% effectiveness with the felines, taking them to 2 semi-finals and a quarter-final of Liga MX, although Herrera simply for the results shown on the field, could have earned the benefit of the doubt to continue directing the felines for 6 more months, the board headed by Mauricio Culebro decided to thank him and end the employment relationship.
One of the main reasons according to the Mexican coach was the statements he gave at the end of the game against Pachuca where they were eliminated.
“Yes, I said ‘old’ and I was wrong. It is a mature squad and it has to be renewed. I said: ‘it can be me or whoever comes’, because football is like that. We gradually brought in younger and younger people. Annoyed, Yes. The first thing I said was ‘I watered it’, because it is not old; it is a word that should not be used. It is a mature team that has won everything and that, due to all the circumstances in the world, has to renew itself “
“If you compare the year and a half of the process with Tigres with all the teams, there are only two that kept the same coach and I am the only one that has 60 percent of games won. Soccer is like that, and tomorrow I will give an explanation of what what I think happened, my version. I’m sad and dismayed “
– He declared the ‘Louse’ for the ESPN chain
Without a doubt, Herrera still has a cartel in Mexico and is always a clear candidate to take the reins of the Mexican National Team, the same opinion that the strategist expressed.
