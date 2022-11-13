Miguel Herrera refers to America as “that team”

The controversial Mexican technical director, Michael Herrerawas once again a topic of conversation this week, after he was fired by Tigres UANL ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Once his departure from the auriazul bench was made official, the coach offered a press conference to talk about the current situation and took time to talk about another of his former teams, Club América.
Michael Herrera analyzed the off-court problems that he has had and that have already cost him his job in the Mexican team, the Eagles and now the felines, the coach pointed out that no team has forgiven him for his indiscipline, if not that they charge for it and emphasized with the azulcremas, who happened to catalog them as the ‘that team’.
“What happened with America, after I gave everything to that team, they didn’t forgive me, they charged me. So, I don’t have a debt with anyone”
– Michael Herrera.
Similarly, the ‘Louse‘ he recalled that after the fight he had with people from Los Angeles F.C. in the Concachampions while he was coach of the Coapa team, Santiago Baths had shown interest in keeping it, but someone above Toilets He was the one who ended up firing him.
“The second situation, which happened with LAFC, the aggression was theirs. Obviously I answered and argued, these are things I shouldn’t do, but on the night of that day I resigned from Santiago Baños, and before leaving Mexico for this tournament, I told Santiago ‘if I have an obligation to win the tournament, look for another coach'”, in the end he was fired after being eliminated in the semifinals.
“We were in the process of putting together a team again, after having sold 10 players for very good money and I resigned from Baños that night and he told me ‘no, the project is with you, I already talked about it with people, we ratified the project with you.’ But another person, above Baños, spoke to me on Zoom and said goodbye. He told me ‘you’re not going anymore’ and I saw Santiago’s astonished face, “he confessed.
On the other hand, after his release from the feline institution, Louse Herrera He confessed that calling the feline squad “old” at the end of his participation in the Apertura 2022 was a mistake and that it had a part to do with his dismissal.
