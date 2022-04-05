Over the last two weeks, Miguel Herrera, technical director of Tigres, undertook a tough campaign for Gerardo Martino to leave his position as strategist for the Mexican National Team. ‘El Piojo’ indicated that for health reasons the Argentine coach had to leave El Tri and ran as his replacement to direct the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Aztec team, under the orders of ‘Tata’, qualified for the World Cup fair without any mishap.
Herrera’s words would have gone down badly within the national team, but they also deserved a scolding from the UANL board of directors. In this context, the Tigres coach came out to offer new statements on this subject. The ‘Louse’ pointed out that he will no longer comment on El Tri and assured that he never applied to take the reins of the team. The experienced and winning strategist mentioned that his mind is totally on Tigres.
“It’s the last time I talk about selection. It doesn’t concern me, I don’t apply at any time. I was pleased with the qualification. Only Tigres is what is in my head”
– Michael Herrera
According to various journalistic reports, the Tigres board called Herrera’s attention last week for his statements regarding the Mexican National Team and made it clear to him that “it is Tigres first, then Tigres and always Tigres.”
Tigres is currently in the first position of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament with 26 points. The feline team has the best offense in all of Mexican soccer this season. Led by André Pierre Gignac, the university students have the label of favorites to win the title.
