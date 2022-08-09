Tigres fell to Pachuca last Sunday, August 7, at the Hidalgo Stadium. The Bella Airosa team managed to beat the felines in the duel corresponding to matchday 7 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX with a double by Nicolás Ibáñez. The Tuzos were much superior throughout the match: they made 19 shots for only nine from the UANL team.
At the end of the meeting between the two teams, Miguel Herrera participated in a near quarrel with the Pachuca coaching staff. ‘El Piojo’ mentioned that members of both benches complained to the referee about what they considered unfair and that there were no more discussions and the situation did not escalate.
In a conference after the game against the Tuzos, Miguel Herrera pointed out the specific errors that his team made and that resulted in the painful defeat. The strategist indicated that the game changed to minute 14 after the expulsion of Jesús Angulo. ‘El Piojo’ indicated that his team has to concentrate on not giving this type of advantage.
“We have to be aware that we cannot give away one less player every game, because in this football it is very difficult. Those who remain on the field end up getting tired. We made a mistake early on giving away a card and the goal fell. It forced us to look. We tried , we had determination, opportunities”
– Miguel Herrera in conference
Tigres is the most undisciplined team in the tournament. The felines have 20 yellow cards, a red card, caused by a second yellow card, and four direct red cards. It seems that the UANL squad has worsened its fair play since Herrera became the coach.
