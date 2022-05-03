Miguel Herrera is one of the best technicians in the entire Liga MX and, without a doubt, he is also one of the most controversial. ‘El Piojo’ has always been characterized by his frontal and provocative statements. In a recent press conference, the Mexican strategist took advantage of the occasion to continue fueling the rivalry between Tigres, his current club, and América, the team with which he has experienced the best moments in his career as a strategist.
True to his custom, Herrera compared these two clubs and considered that the UANL team is as big as America and that both teams are at the level of demand and quality of their fans.
“There is not much difference. The truth is that Tigres also has an important requirement, with such a vast squad, it is the largest squad that I have had to direct. There is a very great demand, a very high expectation, we have to reach the final and lift the title
– Miguel Herrera on Tigres and America
In his speech, ‘El Piojo’ indicated that currently, with Tigres, he is in an institution with an extraordinary squad, with extraordinary fans and that “it would be silly” to go to another destination in the MX League when he is already there where you want to be.
In the regular season, the Águilas defeated Tigres by a score of 0-2 on matchday 16 of Clausura 2022. During the last decade these two squads were the most successful in Mexican soccer and began to develop a rivalry that has gained intensity with the the passing of the years, the matches and, of course, the finals.
#Miguel #Herrera #controversial #comparison #greatness #Tigres #America
Leave a Reply