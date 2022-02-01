Gerardo Martino is not aware of Mexican soccer, at least that is what he says @ruubenrod Is that the reason for calls and titles that are not understood? “You want to be on your ranch taking care of little animals, or whatever you want, or being cool” pic.twitter.com/PIRckRtJqm – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) January 31, 2022

Thanks to all this, names have already begun to be handled to be able to replace the South American helmsman, who again received shouts of ‘Tata out’ in the Aztec stadiumincluding someone who was a firefighter a few years ago when things got out of hand with Jose Manuel de la Torre, that is to say, Michael Herrera, who made it to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after beating New Zealand in the playoff

“There is nothing in this team from Mexico… and there are people who are out and maybe they should be”? What is happening to Gerardo Martino’s ‘Tri’ in CONCACAF qualifying? ?️ @SirJohnLaguna @marianot19 @RodolfoLanderos @jbuscalia #The Halftime pic.twitter.com/kq7wcMM6Ym – FOX Sports (@FOXDeportes) February 1, 2022

It is true that the ticket is reeling, but it is almost certain that the tricolor will get the direct ticket or the repechage, remembering that El Piojo has already had under his command several of the soccer players who are in the Aztec team such as William Ochoa, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera or Hector Moreno, to mention a few, which would make things easier to quickly adapt to Herrera’s philosophy.

?Mexican team? The #outTata take strength‼️ ULTIMATUM to Tata Martino, if he does not defeat Panama and shows better football, his cycle in the Mexican team could come to an end… The number 1 candidate to replace him is Miguel Herrera… @FOXSportsMX – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) January 31, 2022

In any case, if you have that in mind, another viable option is the Brazilian. Ricardo Ferretti, DT de Juárez, who has already had interim processes, but is also an old sea dog respected by the players, even more so if you take into account that he is a multi-winner, however, he has stated several times that he is not interested in being in the helm of the national team.

? Reports indicate that if Tata Martino does not get the victory against Panama and shows better football, he will be fired as the coach of Mexico. And who is the first candidate to replace him? Michael Herrera… What do you think? ?? pic.twitter.com/iBLUGKgqXI — The Tri Universe ?? (@ElTriUniverso) February 1, 2022

Finally, if they don’t want anyone who is directing right now, there would also be fabric, like Jaime Lozano, Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020, among others, however, it is also clear that they would put aside some long-lived technicians such as Victor Manuel Vucetich, who would hardly accept the position after the rudeness they did him a few years ago by directing only two duels, while the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe For many, their approach could already be obsolete by not achieving successes and Thomas Boy nor would it fill the eye of managers.