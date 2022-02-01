Despite having started his process with the Mexican team in a great way, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino It has already overwhelmed the fans, sports specialists and the media because the team simply does not play anything, it has also had the luxury of despising elements that go through a better soccer moment in order to take the same trusted men.
Since the summer of last year, the credibility of the project of the daddy began to go downhill, as he suffered the loss to U.S on North American soil for CONCACAF Qualifying, prior to that, he lost the CONCACAF Nations League and the gold Cup, again before the uncomfortable neighbor, added to the fact that Canada also passed over them in the Octagonal End by winning 2-1, without forgetting that they could barely overcome the duel against Jamaica and the tie without so many against Costa Rica, which complicated the move to Qatar World Cup 2022.
Thanks to all this, names have already begun to be handled to be able to replace the South American helmsman, who again received shouts of ‘Tata out’ in the Aztec stadiumincluding someone who was a firefighter a few years ago when things got out of hand with Jose Manuel de la Torre, that is to say, Michael Herrera, who made it to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after beating New Zealand in the playoff
The Louse He is the ideal candidate because he already has the experience of having lived through that circumstance, he is respected by most of the players, and his offensive style of play is totally different from the one implemented by the daddy, since he bets everything, apart from that he could lean on those Atlas players who undeservedly have not been summoned despite having shined for a long time.
It is true that the ticket is reeling, but it is almost certain that the tricolor will get the direct ticket or the repechage, remembering that El Piojo has already had under his command several of the soccer players who are in the Aztec team such as William Ochoa, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera or Hector Moreno, to mention a few, which would make things easier to quickly adapt to Herrera’s philosophy.
However, although the current helmsman of Tigres is a good coach, within the tricolor they should not forget that he is a controversial man, who sometimes gets carried away by his emotions, which is why he was removed from the position when he attacked the chronicler Christian Martinoli at the airport, because he could not bear the criticism made of his process, things that he has also repeated in the Americanist chair.
In any case, if you have that in mind, another viable option is the Brazilian. Ricardo Ferretti, DT de Juárez, who has already had interim processes, but is also an old sea dog respected by the players, even more so if you take into account that he is a multi-winner, however, he has stated several times that he is not interested in being in the helm of the national team.
On the other hand, Javier Aguirre He already had two ‘bomberazos’ and a third one would look exaggerated because he has not been so fine in Rayados and finally, Ignatius Ambriz He is also a striking option, since he made León play spectacularly, he had a brief stint in Europe and he is also a respected figure who at the time as a national team was the captain and leader of the team.
Finally, if they don’t want anyone who is directing right now, there would also be fabric, like Jaime Lozano, Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020, among others, however, it is also clear that they would put aside some long-lived technicians such as Victor Manuel Vucetich, who would hardly accept the position after the rudeness they did him a few years ago by directing only two duels, while the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe For many, their approach could already be obsolete by not achieving successes and Thomas Boy nor would it fill the eye of managers.
