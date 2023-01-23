Miguel Herrera is one of the main candidates to take over the Mexican National Team after the departure of Gerardo Martino. ‘El Piojo’ has declared on several occasions that he has rejected offers to lead in Liga MX and abroad to participate in the selection process for the new coach of El Tri.
Diego Yudcovsky interviewed Miguel Herrera for 90min. During the conversation, ‘El Piojo’ talked about various topics: his future as a coach, the 2026 World Cup, how he sees the outlook for Liga MX and the national team, who are the most promising prospects in Mexico for the next process, among Other themes.
We know that in recent times the possibility of you returning to El Tri has been in the news, is there a possibility or is it just a rumor?
Yes there is a possibility, the name is there very strong, the people of the federation are deciding. There are two or three names there, they are deciding who can be the coach of the next World Cup cycle. There we are waiting, calm, seeing what happens.
If you were not chosen, what other candidate would you like to see in the selection?
I sincerely would like it to be a Mexican. History says it: there is no world champion whose coach is a foreigner. In the history of all world champions, of which there are very few, their coaches have been national. I think that because of that circumstance I would like it to be Mexican, because we have the capacity and we have to prove it.
Obviously there are interesting names in everything they are throwing out… Here in Mexico, like everywhere else, the media have their candidates and suddenly so many names are thrown out, but we have to wait.
We are days away from the federation making a resolution of what is coming and waiting for the appointment of the new coach.
What comes first, that the Mexican National Team does well and that permeates the Liga MX or vice versa? What should Liga MX do to better feed the national team?
I think that first the selection has to give an important result. Our league is very strong, very solid, I think it competes against the best in the world. Take out the top 5 in the world, take out Spain, France, Italy, Germany and England, and then there are high-quality leagues and Mexico is in those.
In Mexico, the infrastructure is spectacular, all the teams have first-rate facilities, there is the first team, the women’s first team, men’s and women’s under 20s, under 18, under 15, under 13, a large number of divisions, soccer schools of each one of the equipment for children.
We have plenty of infrastructure, the teams have nutrition, physical trainers, rehabilitators, all the conditions we have and to have, they are treated very well, in Mexico they pay very well, that is, we have all the infrastructure to say that we are ready to compete with them. to anyone, we don’t need to change.
If the team has a great World Cup, of course the eyes of the world turn to see. We are not Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, who have already won transcendental things and today if the national team does or does not do things, by history the Argentines, Brazilians, Uruguayans, Chileans, Colombians go out, go out into the world, go and buy them.
What would be a great result for these changes to take place in Mexican soccer?
Being in the top four in the world would be something that would make the teams look at Mexican soccer: “Ah, wow, the team had a great World Cup, what did they do, what are they doing, the players are very good, they have dynamic, they are compliant, they are technically gifted, they are strong”. And they turn to watch Mexican soccer.
Without a doubt, they are already turning to see Mexican soccer, because the league is strong, there are players who attract attention, in the Club World Cups the Mexicans go and show their ability. We are strengthening many things that could happen, but the total finish so that the Mexican soccer player and coach can really be sought out abroad is with an important success for the national team.
Should the number of foreigners in Liga MX be lowered?
I think that we do have a lot of people from outside Mexico, there may be ten foreigners in the Mexican league, but in the end it is a niche opportunity: you have to fight for a position, both a coach and a player. If we show capacity, no matter how much someone comes from outside, if you have the capacity…
It happened to me with (Diego) Lainez, today he is not seeing much activity, I had him when he started with América, he had already made his debut with another coach, I grabbed him and began to consolidate him in the first team and he ended up starting over two Very good players like (Andrés) Ibargüen and Cecilio Domínguez, who both played very well. He wins their position, ends up starting the league and the Mexican soccer final and is a champion starting with América.
It is part of what we Mexicans have to take advantage of and show that we are very capable of leaving foreign people on the bench and that no more foreign technicians come, that the Mexican technicians begin to produce results.
If there are many or there are few… I always give the example of Real Madrid: there is only one Spaniard, and sometimes he plays and sometimes he doesn’t, Carvajal, and Real Madrid wins everything and Spain always fights up there, it is always a leading team with good players.
Who are the jewels of Mexico for the coming years?
I think everyone knows, Mexico was a bronze medalist in the last Olympics, and it was a bronze medalist because it met Brazil. For me the final of that Olympics should have been Brazil-Mexico, because they were the two teams that played the best. They meet in the semifinals and in the end Mexico gets the bronze medal.
It is a very good layer of under 23 base that leaves very good players, good prospects, most of whom are starting, there is a good base of players.
Of course, those who are going to Europe, for example Santi (Giménez), (César) Montes, the Monterrey central defender who is going to Espanyol, I think they are important players, I hope they start playing, they start to maintain that rhythm of being on the pitch , like Edson Alvarez, Jorge Sanchez, that will give us those players who can provide the solution to the moments you need.
Plus those who play in the league, very interesting players are coming out: Kevin Álvarez, a winger with a great back and forth, with a very good last third of the field, he has a goal, a cross, a pass, speed; I’m talking about someone like (Omar) Campos, from Santos. Santiago Giménez, we already talked about it. Recover players who hopefully have more minutes like Lainez. (Sebastián) Córdova remains, who had an extraordinary tournament, last year, and is not going to the last call.
I think there are good people, in the case of the goal, we talked about what Memo (Ochoa) has done, who has been an extraordinary goalkeeper for Mexican soccer. Today (Carlos) Acevedo, from Santos, raises his hand very strongly, being today one of the best Mexican goalkeepers.
There is a very good replacement litter, with very good prospects, we will have to see how they work and how they respond on the field, they have that replacement and that stigma from the previous generation that did very good things and many played three, four and even five world.
What would be the big difference from directing a World Cup in your own land?
For the upcoming World Cup process there are interesting people, young people, where you can make the physical part of Mexican soccer stronger and then work on forcefulness, on arrival, in the defensive zones, on being an intense team, a concentrated team, and that you know that you are going to be local, you are going to have the unconditional support of our people.
Whether it’s in Mexico or the United States, Mexico is local to those two countries, and trying to work as well as possible, whatever coach it is, the one they choose in Mexico, must have the support of the whole world.
If it’s not a server, then whoever they put in has to support it with everything because it’s a World Cup in which Mexico can make that leap in quality.
The idea will be to bet on winning the cup, but if Mexico plays the entire World Cup and is among the top four in the world, I think it will be a blow of authority for Mexican soccer where we will begin to see our players go to Europe with the idea of that they go out to play, have minutes and not just go out to see that the minutes go by and the players are not seen on the field.
