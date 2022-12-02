The failure of the Mexican National Team has been consummated, a setback that was taking place a couple of years ago when Gerardo Martino’s management began to show deficiencies in the cycle. Despite this, Yon de Luisa and his entourage chose to give continuity to the ‘Tata’ process, believing that he had the resources to correct the course of El Tri, a fact that did not materialize and ended in the worst presentation of the Mexican team in the last 30 years.
Now, several people in the Mexican soccer environment, including players who represented El Tri in the last World Cup, have attacked Gerardo Martino and his background and form in the Qatar 2022 duels. One of them and who has spoken Miguel Herrera has been very hard on the management of ‘Tata’ for several weeks, who on many occasions criticized the calls of the Argentine coach and now, qualifies it as a “lie”.
“A strategist is a guy who knows how to change when things aren’t working out. If you go to war with your hands tied, they don’t give you rifles, they don’t give you rifles because you’re going to lose the war, they’re losing the war and they don’t change their strategy , you will end up giving up everything. We did not see a great strategist, his resume was good, until we realized that he was sold to us as a great strategist and he is not.”
– michael herrera
Herrera has proposed himself as the next coach of El Tri on countless occasions, but it seems that he is not in the plans of the Mexican Football Federation.
#Miguel #Herrera #exploits #exhibits #Gerardo #Martino #failure #Mexico #Qatar
Leave a Reply