This Wednesday in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, Tigres was beaten 3-0 by Atlas in the Jalisco Stadiumwith the goals of the Argentine Julius Furch, Louis Reyes and the Colombian Julian Quinones. Thanks to this, they will have to go out and look for the lap next Saturday at the Volcano.
From the start of the match, the locals came out with everything to the front, finding the 2-0 before the end of the first half, while the felines could do little to create danger in the framework of the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
Despite launching the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo As a starter, he could not overcome the well-placed red and black defense, while the French Andre-Pierre Gignac received few balls and the Colombian Luis Quinones it couldn’t overflow like it usually does.
For the complement, the functioning of the university students improved, where the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro managed to crash the ball into the crossbar, however, when they were closer to discounting, the Atletico counterattack came from Julian that totally sunk the visitors.
After this hard fall, the U of Nuevo Leon He must go looking for three goals on his court to be able to advance to the grand final, taking advantage of his position in the table. aware of that, Michael Herrera he knows it will be a game of kill or be killed, as he expressed in a press conference.
“Yes, the truth is that today we were not lucky enough to score because five times we were 2-1, we didn’t score, these are circumstances that happen, but hey, we have to bet on attacking, we don’t know any other way, he reiterated, we had it and we didn’t put it in, we have to go out and kill on Saturday, there is no turning back”said the strategist.
“We had the arrival and we didn’t score, that’s the difference, so we’ll try to do that, there’s always a first time and they haven’t scored many goals for a long time, there’s always a first time. This isn’t over until the game ends in Monterrey, we don’t have to lower our arms, we work for that, we have to fight until the last, we give ourselves and work for that, then we can’t lower our arms and until the game is over it will be seen that it’s enough for us “finished El Piojo.
