From the hand of the Argentine Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and the Colombian Julián Quiñones, the current champion #Atlas thrashed 3-0 to #Tigers in the Jalisco Stadium and is heading to the final of the #Closure2022. Will there be a comeback in the Volcano?#LeDamosAlasALaNoticia #LigaBBVAMX #LigaMX #Liguilla pic.twitter.com/ZVshDRf8Uj — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 19, 2022

Despite launching the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo As a starter, he could not overcome the well-placed red and black defense, while the French Andre-Pierre Gignac received few balls and the Colombian Luis Quinones it couldn’t overflow like it usually does.

The face of Miguel Herrera and probably many Tigres fans after Atlas’ third goal…? Today they deleted the ? PLUS: https://t.co/woT2UeHXyI pic.twitter.com/k0qLZpgwHR – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 19, 2022

After this hard fall, the U of Nuevo Leon He must go looking for three goals on his court to be able to advance to the grand final, taking advantage of his position in the table. aware of that, Michael Herrera he knows it will be a game of kill or be killed, as he expressed in a press conference.

Arthur Du Leon | May 16, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | May 16, 2022 Benjamin War | May 16, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 8:56 AM GMT+2

? “Tigres ends up disappointing today, no one imagined such a result” ? “How can you understand that it is so imprecise Tigres?” ? “It is one of the worst nights in the history of Miguel Herrera as coach in Liguilla” pic.twitter.com/Rkwsd2YWzG – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 19, 2022

“We had the arrival and we didn’t score, that’s the difference, so we’ll try to do that, there’s always a first time and they haven’t scored many goals for a long time, there’s always a first time. This isn’t over until the game ends in Monterrey, we don’t have to lower our arms, we work for that, we have to fight until the last, we give ourselves and work for that, then we can’t lower our arms and until the game is over it will be seen that it’s enough for us “finished El Piojo.