This Saturday, May 21, Tigres will play its most important game of the semester. The UANL team will host Atlas de Guadalajara at the Volcán in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 semifinals. In the first leg, Miguel Herrera’s team fell resoundingly against the Red and Blacks by a score of 3-0. This Saturday, the feline team will need to put on a perfect match and beat the Foxes by three goals to reach the grand final.
The challenge is enormous and seems like a practically impossible feat. The statistics do not play in favor of the felines: in their last 20 games against Atlas, the UANL team only scored three goals against this team on one occasion (Apertura 2018). In Diego Cocca’s 75 games in charge of the Foxes, the club has never fallen by three goals difference.
In the first leg of Apertura 2021, a tournament in which the Jalisco team were crowned champions, the academic team conceded three goals, but scored two against León.
The ‘Piojo’ Herrera has indicated in his press conferences that there is always a first time for everything and that although Atlas has not conceded that many goals, it is possible that his team will achieve the feat in the Volcano. With this in mind, this would be the starting lineup for Tigres against the rojinegros in the second leg of the Clausura 2022 semifinals:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman.
Defense: Javier Aquino, Hugo Ayala, Igor Lichnovsky and Jesús Angulo.
Midfield: Guido Pizarro and Rafael Carioca.
Forward: Luis Quiñones, Yeferson Soteldo, Carlos González and André Pierre Gignac
Nicolás López and Florian Thauvin will be on the substitutes bench as possible triggers in case Herrera needs to reinforce his offensive efforts. What do you think of Miguel Herrera’s proposal to overcome the result against?
