Almost 10 years ago returning from a Gold Cup, Miguel Herrera He lost his job as Technical Director of the Mexican National Team after hitting the TV Azteca narrator from behind, Christian MartinoliAfter many years, the now analyst for Fox Sports revealed that he tried to repair the damage but was unable to do so.

The “Piojo” spoke on the podcast of Alex Blancoalso from Fox Sports, about what happened on that occasion, where the journalist’s criticisms overwhelmed his patience and When he met him at an airport, he lost control and hit him. After that, Herrera revealed that he sought out through Luis García, a friend of Martinoli, a way to improve the situation.

“I swear I told Luis, ‘Tell your friend to lower it, that We’ll fix it however he wants; sitting down and talking or locked in a room, however he wants, but we’re going to fix it.“I’m not resentful, I tried with Luis García, and I can tell you, (I tried) three times to talk to him,” said Piojo.

Miguel Herrera, Mexican coach | Photo: Jam Media

In the end he left it that way because he knew that the narrator would never receive him and that because of that they would not be able to be friends, so he turned the page hoping that if one day he meets him again nothing will happen since he will not seek to have communication with him.

The two-time champion with Club América also confessed that he is working to calm his anger and keep it under control, as he believes he must do so because not all problems are solved with blows. “I am handling it better. I shouldn’t fight with everyone over trivial things“, Miguel Herrera said.