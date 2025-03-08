Miguel Herrán has shared in his social networks a publication where he has opened on a channel and has shown all his faces. Although either March 2025, the actor has looked back and has Reflected about how his 2024 wasa year that marked him for good and for worse. As for the images, there is one that has surprised the rest.

In most snapshots he appears smiling, with his baby, with his dogs or with his mother, but in the prominent photography the interpreter of The Money Heist is shown with glassy eyes, swollen and red dark circles and a completely devastating facial expression.

“2024 has been a very crazy, very complicated, ugly … but it has also been incredibly beautiful, I have grown a lot and I have met people on the way that have shown me that The best thing you can have in this life is self -love and people with whom to enjoy it“The young man has started in his text.

Herrán has acknowledged that he has “lost a lot on the way”, but what he has won has always “heavily”: “I have learned that looking back is a waste of time and looking forward to an unnecessary burden. You have to look inside and not let anyone, more than oneself, have power over your feelings or emotions. “

Although he is considered a “reserved person”, the actor wanted to share with his followers that thanks “life” everything he has, especially his work, cinema. “I don’t talk about fame or money.

I speak of an industry that has welcomed me as a big family, which has given me a space to learn, mature, acquire responsibilities, enjoy, create, discover and release“He has clarified.

Finally, Miguel Herrán also wanted to thank his mother for being “always” and, in general, all the people who support him. “Although sometimes I have been absent, I have never felt alone “he has concluded.

The publication has been filled with comments from friends, colleagues and followers who wanted to provide their support and affection. “A truth like a temple”, “You have a heart that does not fit in your chest” Or “you deserve to be happy and nobody tells you otherwise,” are some of the reactions about it.