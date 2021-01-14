Spanish actor Miguel Herran used his official account Instagram to share a thoughtful message after being confined for direct contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus.

In his publication, the artist who gives life to River In La casa de papel he commented that the last few days have been somewhat difficult for him.

“Six days have been enough to destroy me. I don’t want to talk or eat anymore. I have stopped at my most constructive moment and it has become destructive. I am disappointed in myself. I want to be a better person. Photo 1: first day, as soon as I received the news that I had to stay home. Sad, but happy and controlling emotions. Photo 2: day 6, I am not able to control absolutely anything ”, he wrote along with three images of this process.

Miguel Herrán from La casa de papel

The message of Miguel Herran generated great concern among his fans. However, the actor from The paper house he was in charge of clarifying that he already feels much better emotionally. “I’m fine, it’s just a reflection that I wanted to share,” he said.

Miguel Herrán in isolation due to COVID-19

On January 5, through his Instagram, actor Miguel Herrán said that he was doing a complete quarantine because he had had contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

“10 days at home for this human who has been in direct contact with an infected person. At times I think that this life is a sham and the filming is reality. This time that we are having to live is like a science fiction novel, ”said the actor.

Miguel Herrán quarantines after contact with infected by coronavirus.

