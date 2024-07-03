On January 12, 2024, the actor Miguel Herrán (Fuengirola, 28 years old) excitedly announced that he had become a father. He did it with a nice Instagram photo in which he appears with his girlfriend, Celia Pedraza (Madrid, 31 years old), still on the hospital stretcher after giving birth, with their new daughter crying on her chest while Herrán smiles at the lens. “I love you!” he wrote then. This Tuesday night, July 2, he returned to your Instagram profilewhere he has 11.6 million followers, to make a less cheerful announcement: “Anticipating possible rumors, I would like to inform you that for some time now, both Celia and I decided that our romantic relationship would take different directions,” the actor has confessed in his stories less than six months after welcoming the little girl.

Pedraza, the discreet sister of actress María Pedraza, who coincided with Herrán in The Money Heist either Elitehas not said anything on her social networks. However, all trace of her now ex-boyfriend has disappeared on his Instagram profilewhere he has 120,000 followers. They have also stopped following each other on this social network.

Just three days ago, Hello! published a chat with the interpreter with the claim that it was his first appearance since a motorcycle accident he suffered in mid-May and that he was going to explain his plans for the summer as a first-time father. “I have just spent a lot of time at home, but I am already very well. Although I was not expected to be able to do so until December, I have already started to move my arm completely normally, I have also started to gain weight and I have returned to riding a motorcycle,” he told the magazine during a party organized by El Corte Inglés. It was Pedraza herself who informed the media of the accident at another event a month earlier. He had to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, but what has hurt him the most, he says, is having spent a month without holding his little girl in his arms “and not being able to play with her.” Although no one suspected anything about the possible breakup, it is true that even then he did not make a single mention of Celia. As for her summer plans, she once again limited herself to talking only about her daughter, who has the same name as her aunt, María: “I gave her her first flowers the other day and I also want her to go to the beach and ride a motorcycle for the first time with her father.”

The relationship of the Goya winner for In exchange for nothing With motorcycles, he does seem strong and durable, despite the accidents. In an interview with EL PAÍS published at the beginning of January, just before becoming a father, his response was emphatic when asked if he was thinking of giving up all the risky practices that he is passionate about as a result of fatherhood. “No, never. Precisely, when I found out that I was going to be a father, I ordered the biggest and most powerful motorcycle on sale. If something happens to me, that would not be an absence. If I leave my family abandoned and make another life, I will always feel like shit. But if I leave here today and kill myself going home, it is something I cannot avoid and it is something that has nothing to do with adrenaline, because most accidents occur at traffic lights. My partner, in fact, has a 750 cubic meter motorcycle. We are both wild and we are not going to stop doing these things. Then we would no longer have the life we ​​want,” he argued. And what they want now is to separate.