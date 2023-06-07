Beyond moved! Miguel Herrán, who played ‘Río’ in “La casa de papel”, announced his excitement on social networks when he found out that he would soon become a father with his partner Celia, sister of actress María Pedraza, with whom he has a relationship since the first months of last year.

In this sense, Miguel posted on his personal Instagram the ultrasound in which you can see the baby that he will soon carry in his arms with Celia and his other loved ones.

The best gift of his life

For the popular “Rio” from the series “La casa de papel”, this great news means “the greatest gift” of his life that his partner Celia Pedraza could give him.

“Well… I can’t say much more. The images speak for themselves… This is my family. And it’s what I love the most in this world. Celia Pedraza He has given me the greatest gift of my life. We are going to be parents!” Miguel Herrán expressed on social networks.

Meanwhile, Celia Pedraza, who will become a mother for the first time, announced on her social networks that she feels happiness, after learning that in nine months she will be able to offer all her love, together with Miguel, to the new member of her family.

Members of “La casa de papel” celebrate the upcoming arrival of Miguel Herrán’s baby

Finally, as expected, Miguel Herrán’s friends and colleagues greeted and congratulated this news of the upcoming birth of the baby he will have with Celia.

Actors like Jaime Lorente ‘Denver’, Esther Acebo ‘Estocolmo’, Francisco Martínez Taus ‘Moscú’, Pedro Alonso ‘Berlín’, among others, commented on their feelings in the photographs that Miguel Herrán published on his Instagram.