Will this lightning that inhabits me not cease / the heart of exasperated beasts / and of angry forges and blacksmiths / where the freshest metal withers? These verses by Miguel Hernández appear in the work a hundred love poems Edited by the Jaén Provincial Council in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the death of the poet from Alicante. The book has been the first to have seen the light of day coinciding with the cataloging as public domain of the Hernandian work, which now aspires to a more universal projection. According to the National Library, on January 1, 2023, the works of 174 Spanish authors have entered the public domain, all of them died in 1942.

The Intellectual Property Law establishes a term of 70 years for copyright to expire and become public domain. However, as they are authors who died before 1987, a previous law applies, specifically that of 1879, which establishes a term of 80 years. In this way, the family of Miguel Hernández, who died in the Alicante prison on March 28, 1942, will stop receiving copyrights for the sale of the work of the poet of the Generation of 27.

“This will make the work of Miguel Hernández more visible and universal, which is the goal we set for ourselves when we acquired the Hernandiano legacy in 2013,” says Francisco Reyes, president of the Jaén Provincial Council. This institution paid three million euros a decade ago for the more than 5,600 records, including manuscripts, poems and other documents, of the Orihuela poet. Two years earlier, in 2011, the Elche City Council rescinded the contract in which it undertook to pay 150,000 euros per year for 20 years to start the Miguel Hernández Foundation and 7,000 euros per month for the family as a transfer of the legacy.

Miguel Hernández with his wife Josefina Manresa around 1937.

Since then, the legacy has been kept, fully digitized, in the facilities of the Institute of Giennenses Studies (IEG), and another part in the Miguel Hernández-Josefina Manresa Museum, in Quesada (Jaén), the town where the wife of the father was born. Alicante poet, Josefina Manresa, the main guardian of Hernandiana’s work.

Not a few were the criticisms that the Jaén Provincial Council received in its day when it decided to acquire the legacy from the heirs of Miguel Hernández. “They told us that we were bad businessmen for investing three million in a work that was later going to be digitized and, therefore, open to everyone,” recalls Reyes, for whom the main objective of this acquisition was none other than to open to the public universal access the author’s work town wind either onion lullabies.

However, the good relationship maintained since then has allowed the poet’s heirs to donate the poem free of charge olive groveswhich has become the hymn of the province of Jaén or, more recently, authorized the publication of a hundred love poems. “Miguel Hernández’s poetry is radically loving, a poetry that communes with nature moved by the deep veins of human passion,” has written José Luis Ferris, author of this compilation of Miguel Hernández’s love poetry. In addition, as a result of an agreement with the Instituto Cervantes, this month the collection that unites the poet from Alicante with the work of Latin American authors will be released. The first book will be dedicated to the poet José Rizal, a cultural icon of the Philippines.

The rights that are extinguished when the work is placed in the public domain are those of economic content and the heirs could only continue to be beneficiaries in the event of a Unpublished work, since it would enjoy protection for 25 years from its publication in favor of the person who carries it out. However, the consideration of public domain opens new expectations about the appearance of new publications.

The name of Miguel Hernández appears on the list that the National Library has just published with the names of Spanish authors and titles that have passed this 2023 into the public domain. Along with the poet from Orihuela there are others such as Eustaquio Jiménez (brother of Juan Ramón Jiménez and mayor of Moguer), the sculptor and draftsman Julio González —who in 1899 moved to Paris to collaborate with Picasso—, the sculptor Julia Casagemas —one of the the first female opera authors in Spain, sister of Carlos Casagemas, a painter who was also a friend of Picasso— or the otorhinolaryngologist who invented ahauerotherapy —an intervention on the trigeminal nerve—, Fernando Asuero.

In the international arena, according to the web public domain dayworks by Virginia Woolf are also free of rights —to the lighthouse—, Ernest Hemingway —the collection Men without women— or William Faulkner—mosquitoes—. In the musical field, it is released Puttin’ on the Ritzby Irving Berlin, who became popular thanks to the film Young Frankenstein.

Representative titles of cinema also become public domain, as is the case of the futuristic work of Fritz Lang metropolis or the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle, the detective Sherlock Holmes.

