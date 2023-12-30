Miguel Heras (August 7, 1975) and Oihana Kortazar (June 29, 1984) are two mountain racing nomads, with an illustrious resume and who compete wherever they want. They coincide in Camí de Cavalls, a stage race in Menorca that was held at the beginning of November, as in other places where they use their number as an excuse to live in the present. His experience belies the logic of preparing a target to the millimeter. “Then the big day comes and you have no guarantee that it will turn out well. And you have been left without what happened before and without what happened that day.”

Science calls for reducing competition days to maximize performance, but Kortazar uses races as training because he needs that emotional fuel of discovering places. “It's an escape from everyday life, it helps me train better than staying at home. The type of tourism I like is the one we know through racing.” Heras unites competing and traveling as an indestructible duo. It is variable tourism, he does not know what he is going to find: after a more agonizing first stage, in the second he was able to raise his head higher. That's why he doesn't do the math to define his calendar. “I have a scientifically proven method called leapfrog“, smile. She said yes to Menorca as well as another race in Jumilla the following week. “Do you think I looked at the calendar?” Just because it doesn't match is enough.

“This is how life goes for us,” adds the Gipuzkoan, who admits a change in mentality after a hip injury lasting almost two years between 2016 and 2018: “Before, I was a little more upset if something went wrong, but thinking about the issue It's like turning shit around. We are very lucky to be able to do the races.” That's why she has the habit of going out without time goals. Miguel is a training addict. “What we have not done, we are not going to do anymore. We all have that pride of always wanting to do a little better.” She replies: “How could you not?” Because the man from Bejar has improved times from ten years ago in the same races. And without a trainer. “If someone trained me, I think things would start to get worse for me. That pressure of having to do things a certain way makes you stop performing.” He nods: “Yes, yes.” They don't train to win, but to maintain a lifestyle.

Kortazar has mitigated the passage of time with knowledge. “Without being obsessive, I take care of my diet,” she highlights. She lowers times due to the experience of repeating races, because technique improves with mileage. And for the emotional flexibility to, for example, change a tedious training on asphalt for a sunny day in the mountains. “That thought of 'I shouldn't' puts me off. So I do it. And if things don't go well for me in my career, let them take away my dancing.” That is why Heras gives more importance to freedom than to the result. “This world is full of examples that have been very focused for a while and they disappear because it is excessive stress. If you like this, what are you going to do, four years?”

Oihana Kortazar, participation in Camí de Cavalls. / PHOTO provided by The Adventure Bakery

Another thing is to share it. “Our partners and children have grown up next to us, already knowing us that way. There are times when I say, I'm going out a lot and this time I have to stay home. This also happens. And when I have a normal mother's weekend, I feel strange.” Heras turns the tables: far from taking time away from her daughters, she travels with them to the races. “They absorb good things.” And they go to events “that she doesn't even know about,” because they allow for a family plan, a motorhome trip, and the children don't get bored. “And we have a cool weekend,” they emphasize.

And the pedagogy. Kortazar had a vital doubt: “Will children assume anything that I can instill in them through sports?” Years later, on those days when he wakes up without the desire to train, his son forces him to go to Amboto: “How many times have you told me that we have to do things, even if we don't feel like it, to have results? ” Like mathematics. A comment without reply. Heras, who accompanies the comment with his gaze, adores that culture of sacrifice: “May you see your father competing, arriving exhausted, sticking his ass out of his mouth, may he take you with him…”

That's why they don't contemplate an end. “Don't enjoy it now, I don't know,” she speculates. “Something in your head, something happens to you,” adds the man from Salamanca, faithful to the present. “Why are we going to think about what is going to make us withdraw?” They are clear that the day they don't run, they will do something else. “It's not four specific years, it's a culture. And when we can't… I have always wanted to come to Menorca to row, going all the way around the coves. And I don't do it because I don't have time. Maybe at 60 years old I'll do it again. Or next year,” he promises. Meanwhile, one of Oihana's dreams is to take trips with a bike and panniers, the Camino de Santiago with her family. Like Heras's Aconcagua, which he wants to reach eight thousand. “I will or I won't. But it is in the head. And that is life.”

