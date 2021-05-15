Miguel Gutiérrez, defended by Antonio Puertas during Granada-Real Madrid. Kiko Huesca / EFE

Ríchar Gutiérrez prefers not to count the years he has been in the Getafe quarry. “I feel like a coach more than a coach,” he clarifies. In all his years he has seen children who were going to eat the world, who have flown fast to the great ones and then have been left in much less than what they announced, or directly in nothing. “In fact, most get lost along the way,” he says. That has not happened, at least until now, to Madrid player Miguel Gutiérrez, who two months after turning 20 left a remarkable performance in Granada on a night that did not admit any doubts for the whites if they wanted to stay alive in the League. When the game was still immature, he began to tip it with nothing less than a spoon assist to Modric, a technical gesture that inevitably evoked Raúl, his tutor at Castilla.

The Azulón “counselor” cradled him in benjamines, aged eight and nine, and then, he assures, they already saw each other in those football 7 matches, with his older brother and grandfather as spectators, some of the qualities that now appear in the elite. “He was a left back with a lot of self-confidence and cheekiness. Very offensive and with a good shot. He dared to shoot from far away, ”explains Ríchar Gutiérrez.

Its launch was recorded at that early stage in an Íscar Cup, a reference tournament in the category of second-year youngest in the town of Valladolid where the main clubs in Spain and some in Europe attend. “It is true that goalkeepers at those ages are not the milk, but their driving and power surprised,” says his former coach at Getafe. Real Madrid scouts were quick to recruit him. In 2011, at the age of ten, he was already in Valdebebas and now, with a contract until 2024, he raises his hand for greater goals.

The declining phase of Marcelo, who was missing in Granada (Zidane later referred to some physical discomfort) and whose continuity is not guaranteed, feeds the options of Miguel Gutiérrez. He is, along with the media Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas, one of the bets of the white quarry to settle in the more or less near future in the big dressing room. In the last month, the accumulation of injuries, covid cases and the tightness of the calendar have given them an opportunity and they have not wasted the opportunity to leave signs. Gutiérrez, after appearing three times against Cádiz, Osasuna and Sevilla (in the latter two he relieved Marcelo with the scoreboard in the air), he made his debut as a starter in Granada. In the 2019 preseason, against Fenerbahçe, he had already become the first youth squad born in the 21st century to play a few minutes with the whites and, after returning from confinement, he trained frequently under Zidane’s orders.

In Nuevo Los Cármenes, before making the 0-1, the first thing that drew attention was how it appeared in more central and advanced areas, inappropriate for its demarcation, with the intention of cracking the rival defensive system. That attacking vocation comes standard and even encouraged a technician from La Fábrica to place him as a midfielder in the cadet stage, although all agreed that his most destabilizing position would be the left back. From there he could break down and disrupt defenses more effectively. In the last Youth League, the youth Champions that Madrid won, he scored four goals, three of them in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. As many as striker Latasa.

His spirit to dislodge has also been recorded when taking penalties: he likes the Panenka style. He has been seen in the national team, where he is the European Under 19 champion, and in Madrid. In the round that decided the final against Benfica of the U-17 Club World Cup four years ago, this Physical Education student took a minced shot through the center that helped Álvaro Benito’s team lift the title.

As a child, still in Getafe, Ríchar Gutiérrez remembers him as a kid who “dared to do many things in the field and normal in the house, although perhaps a bit mischievous”. And already in adolescence, his teammate Ander Barrenetxea, of the Real Sociedad, said of him that he was “shy at first and a bit of a bastard when he gets confidence.” This second you will need to dive among sharks.

