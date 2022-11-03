Xxx. The worksImage of the space in the room and of the large-format work that occupies the front of the old altar. The artist. The Murcian Miguel Fructuoso, in the Church of Verónicas. / SIGNED BY JOAQUÍN CLARES E. MARTÍNEZ BUESO

‘My famous white series’ is the title of the exhibition that Miguel Fructuoso (Murcia, 1971) offers until January 8, 2023 at the Church of Verónicas in Murcia. It is only half as ironic, because white floods everything in an equally white space. Fructuoso and his talent as a painter.

–How did you take this exhibition in Verónicas?

–