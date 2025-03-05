Miguel Fernández will be the mayor of Lugo after the death of Paula Alvarellos

The one who was number two on the list of the former regional deputy Lara Méndez, Miguel Fernández, will be the next mayor of Lugo after the death of Paula Alvarellos for a heart attack last Friday when she had been a little over a year as a governor. Once the official mourning was finished, the members of the municipal group have met on Wednesday afternoon to make a final decision on who was going to take care of the Lucense command, and for which the first three of the list were shuffled-Miguel Fernández himself, the local secretary, Ana González, and Councilor Mauricio Repetto-.

The meeting, in which all socialist councilors, the provincial secretary of the PSOE, José Tomé, and the head of Organization in the province, Pilar García Porto, have prolonged for more hours. At the exit, José Tomé has attended to the media, who has reported that the decision was made unanimously, so that Miguel Fernández will be chosen as a governor in the plenary that will be held, no later than, on March 11.

Tomé has argued that the meeting was “quiet”, in which “spoke even of football” was spoken, but “sincere” since each one made their contributions to, in the end, agree that the PSOE will propose to Miguel Fernández to take over the baton. Specifically, all mayor have signed a document in which Fernández is proposed as a candidate, a text that will be sent to both the City Council and the BNG, a governing partner.

Miguel Fernández had put aside when the party chose Paula Alvarellos as mayor. In return, he acquired the Minutes of Deputy responsible for roads and works and maintained, so far, his task in the City Council as responsible for ecological transition. It has extensive experience in the local administration after passing through several councils, but was several months of illness, from which it recovered in February.

In recent days, his name was one of those who sounded to take over the Mayor’s Office, although socialist sources indicated that part of the party bet on the local secretary, Ana González, as the best option-proud of the Socialist Directorate-, the councilor asserted his position as current number one of the PSOE in the City Council to hold the responsibility of being mayor. In addition, he also pointed to the name of Mauricio Repetto.

However, asked if several options were put on the table at the meeting held on Wednesday afternoon, José Tomé has said that “no” and what was done was “a global analysis, as a whole” after what was reached a conclusion and without “disagreements of any kind.”

“Logically, everyone has to expose their point of view, which was what was done. We, from the provincial executive, advise and in the end what we conclude is that the best thing to continue with the project that the PSOE has in the City of Lugo is Miguel, ”he said.

For his part, Miguel Fernández refused to make statements and said it will be when he assumes the position when he will speak. “The most educated and reasonable thing is that it remains silent,” he said in an appearance in which Ana González has argued that her continuity as a spokesman will depend on what the next mayor decides and that she will be available to what is decide. “We will decide what is better for the group and for the city,” said Miguel Fernández.

The new mayor will take possession, if there are no changes on the expected, on March 11, Tuesday, on the deadline to convene the designation plenary, which are ten days since the death. In that plenary, there will only be two points of the day, the first will be the entry of a new mayor, which will foreseeably be Waldir Sinisterra Restrepo, but is not yet confirmed if he will accept the act, since he is also very affected by the death of the mayor. The second point will be the vote for mayor.

During these days the nationalist Rubén Arrox occupies the position of accidental mayor and this morning presided over the meeting of the Xunta de Governor, where the councilors were present. Arrox had already announced his intention to support the Socialists in this process to be “agile” and the continuity of the government is maintained.

The mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarellos, dies after suffering a heart attack

For its part, the Municipal Group of the Popular Party announced its intention to leave the local government “restructure at such a complex moment” and therefore decided not to present initiatives for the plenary commissions of this March. “This does not mean in any case a stoppage of our work as the main opposition group. We will continue working with commitment and dedication for the neighbors and defending our proposals, but we understand that, in a context like this, the priority is that the City Council can recover its normality as soon as possible, ”he said.