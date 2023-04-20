The Cuban parliament re-elected Miguel Díaz-Canel as president on Wednesday. The 62-year-old engineer can therefore start his second and final five-year term as president of the island. Since 2021, he is also leader of the communist party.

It is no surprise that Díaz-Canel was elected for the second time. He was the only candidate, also nominated by the communist party, which has ruled the island for decades. A total of 97 percent of parliament voted in favor of his second appointment.

When Díaz-Canel took office as leader of Cuba in 2018, the 60-year rule of the Castro family came to an end. His biggest challenge at the time was dragging the country through the economic recession. This is no different now: the economic problems have been further fueled by the corona crisis, high inflation and US sanctions.