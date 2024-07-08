Biologist Miguel Delibes Castro has resigned as president of the Doñana Participation Councila body that he had chaired since 2013. His resignation, as he explained to the media before the meeting on Monday, is his “own decision” motivated by “the wear and tear of the fight to reach an agreement and the withdrawal of the bill,” he said in reference to the proposed law to expand irrigation in Doñana promoted by the PP and Vox in the Parliament of Andalusia and which had the support of the Regional Government of Andalusia.

Throughout the process of passing this law, which was unanimously rejected by the scientific community, UNESCO and the European Union, Delibes was one of its main defenders – the only scientific authority, moreover, who was invited to intervene in the hearing process in the Andalusian Parliament, after having been initially vetoed by the PP – of the need to withdraw the irrigation law and one of those who most urged the administrations to reach an agreement to save the protected area. “They can fatten up this absurd war or offer peace by seeking consensus. I ask you to choose peace,” he said during that speech in July 2023.

He had already shown his disillusionment after two years of offering arguments about the scientific unfeasibility of the irrigation law and its threat to the already exhausted aquifers of Doñana. “My level of anger is saturated,” he said last summer. Delibes threatened to leave his position in the Participation Council on several occasions, given the vacuum that he considered the Junta de Andalucía was creating for him as president of this entity. Finally he has remained at the helm until achieving the peace that he had so long demanded, after the central Government and the Junta sealed an agreement of 1.4 billion for the recovery of the natural enclave of Doñana and the withdrawal of the law.

“The truth is that I asked for it, I am tired. The struggle to reach an agreement and the withdrawal of the bill that was going to change irrigation in the Doñana area was a great personal drain on me, and right now I have the feeling that, as things are difficult, they go slowly, a person with more energy, with more strength is needed to give that additional push that I believe is necessary,” explained Delibes.

The biologist informed the Junta of his decision that this Monday’s meeting would be his last as head of the Participation Council a few weeks ago. The Ministry of the Environment has not yet decided who will be his substitute. “The Andalusian Government is committed to continuing the great legacy of Delibes,” said the spokesperson for the Junta and head of the Environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco. “It would be desirable to appoint a profile that belongs to the field of science, who defends Doñana from a scientific point of view, who generates consensus and is outside the political sphere,” explains Juan José Carmona, head of the Doñana Office of WWF and member of the Participation Council on Delibes’ successor and who asks to move away from previous experiences in which the board was chaired by politicians. The Doñana Natural Area Participation Council is made up of representatives of all social sectors involved in the territory of Doñana, from the Administrations that directly manage the protected area, to local, autonomous and central ones, scientific entities, farmers, conservationists, hunters, unions, owners, rociera brotherhoods, business sector and consumers, among others.

After formalizing his resignation at the Participation Council meeting on Monday, he received a tribute from the rest of its members. “This body is not executive, but it is the most suitable framework for forging agreements,” Delibes recalled during the meeting. The Councilor for the Environment of the Junta, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, thanked him for “a lifetime dedicated to the defense of Doñana,” through his X account. From WWF have recalled that their work over these 11 years “has not been easy, because we are probably living through the worst historical period of the natural space.” Many other entities that are part of this organization have joined in with their thanks on social media.

Delibes, one of the world’s leading experts on the Iberian lynx, is a great connoisseur of the natural environment of Doñana. Before taking over the presidency of the Participation Council, he was president of the Doñana Biological Station between 1988 and 1996.

