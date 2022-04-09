The life of the biologist Miguel Delibes de Castro is linked to Doñana. He arrived five decades ago at the jewel of the national parks, directed the station that studies its threatened ecosystems for twelve years and now chairs its participation council. 75-year-old Valladolid and eldest son of the novelist of the same name, he has had to swear at the Andalusian parliamentarians for launching a plan to legalize the irregular wells that dry up the natural space. And he is also a grandfather who takes care of us just before going to pick up the eldest of his two granddaughters from school.

Ask. What do you think of the student movement for the defense of the environment?

Response. In the last 15 years, the only thing that has changed in a striking and hopeful way is the movement of very, very young people who not only protest, but do so, in quotes, as an adult: demanding accountability from others: “ What the hell did you leave me here, right?

P. But the figure of Greta Thunberg generates extreme opinions.

R. I imagine that my father would not like many things about Greta, because the slightly demanding, irritated tone, he probably would not like. But deep down he would be glad that young people were like that. I like her very much, but my father would have generated a certain ambiguity. On the one hand rejection and on the other joy, because my father always told me, from his admission speech at the Academy, that hope is young people.

P. And what opinion would his father have of the demonstration in the field, with the protagonists of the hunters?

R. I hope nobody gets upset, because I really like that the hunters admire him and love him and appreciate him. But I really think he wouldn’t have liked it. First, because he was running away from large mass demonstrations, he did not even want to sign large manifestos with many people because he said that he did not share the criteria one hundred percent. On the other hand, much of the hunting that is done today, that of those who protest, is a business activity, not what my father liked. And of course, my father did not support the confrontation between conservationists, nature conservators, and hunters. A demonstration that he criticized environmentalists would not like.

P. Does the discontent of the rural world crystallize in that demonstration?

R. Primary producers, farmers, ranchers, the countryside in general, is in the doldrums in a globalized world. Companies tend to move production to areas where it costs less to produce and where environmental regulations are less stringent. That is a breeding ground. But it happens all over the world, it is not a Spanish issue. The depopulation of the countryside is general and it is very difficult to stop. This generates discontent, which is easy to instrumentalize and use politically, just as it is easy to instrumentalize carriers when the price of diesel doubles and indignation is generated.

P. Isn’t there an identity problem, of people who claim their way of life?

R. It is a discontent fueled by economic problems, but it is clear that it is also identity-based. And only with subsidies we are not going to end that discontent.

P. From Madrid or from Brussels is that discontent read well?

R. In Madrid and in Brussels there must be people who read it well and people who read it badly. In my appearance in the Parliament of Andalusia, a parliamentarian told me that I forgot about the towns around Doñana and that I was only concerned about the animals. He made me very angry. I replied that I wouldn’t allow him to give me lessons: I’ve lived there for fifty odd years, I know all the towns, I meet with the mayors several times a year. And I probably know that better than him. He believes that he is defending the towns and the countryside with all his enthusiasm and he probably doesn’t know what it is. The extreme paradigm would be the issue of macro farms. The minister was right, but that is also instrumental and it seems that they have messed with all the ranchers.

P. There is skin-deep sensitivity.

R. It is very easy to discuss it face to face with a rancher or a farmer, who are very sensible and very reasonable people. When they tell me “I want to continue doing what I always did, like my grandfather”, I tell them that it is not true, because there were no such harvesters: “Your grandfather used to mow with a sickle”. They admit it and we end up laughing. Cattle owners in Doñana have limited access, they can go in only a few times a year to see their cattle. And they complain: “God’s whole life has gone in to see the cattle when one wanted.” And I tell them that then they had to go on horseback, make a two-day trip, with the blanket to sleep in the field. It was not comfortable. “And that’s why you hardly ever wanted to go in,” I tell them. “Now you go with the Land Rover, with the barbecue, with the chops, and you do a field day and you want to do it every weekend”. And they themselves laugh. But if a minister says so, they feel offended: “What does this know?” The identity in the field has also changed: hunting is not what my father did. The hunt that my father defended is very much in the minority today.

P. What has changed?

R. It is much more artificial. My father used to say that his ideal was a free man against a free piece on free ground. You could take your dog, your shotgun and the train or the bicycle, you stopped where you wanted, you started walking and you looked for some partridges that didn’t belong to anyone, you caught one or two and you came home very happy. That at some time even had a rebellious connotation or because it spoke of a free man in the midst of a dictatorship: it could be interpreted that the pieces and the land were free, but the men were not. That has changed, it is done in hunting grounds, you have to pay to enter and the partridges or rabbits that you are going to kill are released. It becomes a business, it industrializes and it loses that romantic and familiar halo that it had with my father. My father and I used to say that taking advantage of land for hunting was the least harmful use that could be made from the point of view of nature conservation. But now I tell the hunters: if you release the partridges to kill them later, that has nothing to do with nature conservation. You can do that at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. You don’t need a well-preserved nature to hunt. When my father hunted, if they sprayed a lot of pesticides, the poisoned partridges would die, or if you sprayed a lot of fertilizers, or if you planted a monoculture, the partridges would disappear. Right now you can hunt in a desert because they release the partridges and scare them away there.

P. The Doñana controversies seem to be the best example of the complexity of the rural world.

R. We citizens perceive that nature is disappearing very quickly and we agree to put some limitations on ourselves. Reserve some natural, protected spaces, because we think it is important that they exist, because we think they bring together values ​​that we want to conserve, such as biodiversity, landscapes, part of our history, our culture, what the world was like before it was transformed. We do not pretend that this is to preserve an inheritance of the past and immutable, without changing it. On the contrary, what we want is for well-protected spaces to be a promise for the future. We believe that they help people to live in the environment and the people who are going to enjoy them. But we know that in order to conserve it, limitations must be imposed. When everything was similar to Doñana, the limitations were imposed by the terrain, malaria, the lack of communication routes or vehicles. And now the law imposes them. It is simply substituting some limits for others.

P. Do people understand it?

R. When we arrived in Doñana, they told us that the Arab sheikhs were paying us, because if urbanizations were built on the Doñana coast, the Costa del Sol was going to be emptied. That was the speech. But now in the environment of Doñana it is understood very well. The tension occurs at the edges: some of us believe that if you go too far, Doñana will suffer more than it can bear. And others say: it is not so clear, I am going to spend it and surely Doñana is not going to die. That is the current tension. It is a tension that increases when you make rules, but then time passes and they are not followed. They have not been fulfilled in part because nobody wants to displease those who are irregular. And from the outside he forces himself in an interested way by saying, as they told me the other day, that I only care about frogs and birds, that I don’t care about people. When there is great discontent, it is easy to fuel that feeling that you only care about nature. But I want to emphasize: we conserve nature for people. We are convinced that by conserving nature we help people. For those of us who dedicate ourselves to that, from the scientific point of view, it is very evident.

P. Did it bother you to receive the Medal of Andalusia in this context?

R. I wouldn’t say it was uncomfortable, it’s a satisfaction, but the situation was strange. I had written to the president of the Junta de Andalucía to tell him not to present the bill, which did not seem very appropriate, that it would stir up the hornet’s nest, that it would bring us more problems than advantages. And when he called me, I thought it was to discuss it. And he completely baffled me that he was going to offer me the Andalusian Medal. He leaves you unsettled, because he asked me directly: do you accept it or not? I dressed as a cyclist, because I was on the bike, and I had to think quickly. I told him that it honored him: it seemed generous of him to reward someone who thinks differently and who, as I could imagine, would continue to think the same. I have to continue with the same speech that has earned me the medal. And the president told me of course.

P. Did you consider rejecting it?

R. People close to me told me that it is a way of using me. Can be. It is not an absolute satisfaction, a resentment of bewilderment remains inside. But I can also use it by saying I have deserved a medal from Andalusia for my environmental values. And with the authority that medal gives me, I can say that this law is very bad. That is what I said in Parliament.

P. Are you optimistic about what will happen in the future?

R. I already answered it in the book I wrote with my father, mentioning Gramsci: the optimism of the will must be opposed to the pessimism of the intelligence. I am pessimistic in the long run about Doñana, about the world situation. These days, when supermarkets run out of milk and people are bombed to death, I can’t help but think about environmental collapse. Our way of life, globalization, is subject to flimsy threads and they are easy to break. We depend on what comes from far away to be able to continue living as we do. All this makes me see things in a pessimistic way. The evolution of the Doñana environment, which is disappearing, is a trend that is difficult to change. But as long as we are alive there is a way back and we have to keep working.

