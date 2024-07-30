Mexico City.- Miguel de Lara was unable to overcome the bitterness of his disqualification in the 100-meter breaststroke this afternoon and was eliminated from the 200-meter event in the same event at Paris 2024.

The first tricolor to qualify for the French Olympic Games competed in heat three and finished in seventh position with a time of 2:11.16, not enough to get into the top 16 who advanced to the Semifinals.

Earlier, Jorge Iga finished seventh in his 100-meter freestyle heat with a time of 49.28 and was eliminated. He finished 24th.

The president of the COM, Marijose Alcalá, went down to the mixed zone to talk to the swimmer and tell him that he had done well and that he had to “move on.”

De Lara thanked him for the gesture and after exchanging a few words, told him that they would talk more later.