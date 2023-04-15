Miguel Angel Calero He is one of the goalkeepers who left an indelible mark on Colombian soccer and international football, the man from Cali delighted locals and strangers with his enormous saves under the three sticks.

International Archer’s Day

This Friday, April 14, commemorates the International Goalkeeper Day in honor of the memory of the legendary Colombian goalkeeper Miguel Calero. The date was promoted since 2013 by the brand of gloves that the ‘Condor’ used for much of his career.

In addition, the celebration was established on April 14 of each year because It is the date of birth of the former goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team that this year he would have turned 52 years old.

One of the people who remembered him with nostalgia was his son, Miguel Calero Jr. who through his official Twitter account dedicated a very special image to him with the motto “Happy day to number 1”.

Although he was not the only one who reminded the goalkeeper that managed to win the Copa América in 2001 with the Colombian National Team: Atlético Nacional, Pachuca, FIFA and Conmebol joined the rain of publications in his memory.

Miguelito Calero’s career

Its beginnings in the Colombian League occurred in the Deportivo Cali in the late 1980s; but his golden stage was lived at Atlético Nacional where he said goodbye as an idol to an entire hobby after his departure for soccer in Mexico.

It was in the year 2000 when Miguel Calero signed a contract with Pachuca and since his arrival he fell in love with a whole gopher hobby, to the point of becoming a legend. In 2011, the coffee goalkeeper decided to put an end to a golden career by announcing his retirement, and left the Hidalgo team after 11 long years, where he won 2 Liga MX titles, a Concachampions, a Copa Sudamericana and several individual awards.

But one year after his retirement, on Tuesday, December 4, 2012, the historic goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team passed away after suffering brain death at the age of 41, a fact that mourned the world of football and the thousands of Pachuca fans who tearfully bid farewell to one of their greatest legends.

