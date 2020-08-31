The covid-19 denialist movement led, among others, by Miguel Bosé continues to talk about among many celebrities. The singer, who lost his mother Lucia Bosé on March 23 to pneumonia at the age of 89, was one of the promoters of the demonstration against the mandatory use of masks that was held in Madrid on August 16. . Despite the fact that he did not attend, he continues to show his controversial position in the face of the pandemic and openly declare himself against the coronavirus vaccine. “I absolutely refuse because, if they want to vaccinate us all, I suspect that there is something behind it, I begin to think that there is something dictatorial,” said the musician just a few days ago in a video posted on their social networks.

The reactions from some of his colleagues and other artists have not been long in coming. Anabel Alonso, who has already criticized that the interpreter of My brunette encourage citizens to attend the demonstration, has returned to their social networks to respond. “Virus, maybe?”, The actress wrote on Twitter before Bosé’s suspicions about what is behind vaccines against covid-19. A message that already accumulates thousands of retweets and comments.

Nobody has seen him in the concentration, or he has not gone or he has put the mask on very well.

What a paradox. https://t.co/DE09vT6iw4 – Anabel Alonso Official 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@AnabelAlonso_of) August 16, 2020

Without directly naming Miguel Bosé, Luis Tosar has also been very critical of the singer’s words. “We don’t have to put up with a person’s head going off. It seems that he has not had someone close [sufriendo las consecuencias del coronavirus], to have reference to the devastation caused by a pandemic. It is not understood ”, said the actor at the Malaga Festival. “We also have a public figure who is out there doing dementia. And it cannot be. People are not without influence, no matter how disconnected they are. Some kind of consequence his words have. You have to be responsible, we are talking about public health. We are also talking about respect for the lives of others. This is not a joke. This is not that I put on a mask or stop wearing it. It’s that any act can trigger a person to die, ”insisted the three-time Goya winner.

“You have just lost the respect I had for you, there are many artists struggling to get ahead and for this to happen by doing what we can and respecting the measures. That you have a resolved life does not imply that you take on everything your union fights for, “wrote the ex-triumphant Luis Cepeda a few days ago on his social networks in response to Bosé’s message. The Canarian interpreter Sara Sálamo also attacked the protesters in Colón: “What a lack of empathy towards those who have lost someone important to the virus and towards the health personnel who have been exposed and disappointed by us.”

You just lost the respect I had for you. There are many artists fighting to get ahead and for this to happen by doing what we can and respecting the measures. Just because your life is resolved does not imply that you take on everything your guild fights for. https://t.co/TdZlxxwZSQ – Luis Cepeda (@cepedaoficial) August 14, 2020

Other celebrities such as the screenwriter Manuel Burque, the actress and director Leticia Dolera and the veteran singer Karina have also asked their followers to take extreme precautions and continue with preventive measures.