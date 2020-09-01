Miguel Bosé has become in recent weeks a critical voice, one of the main deniers of the pandemic and a believer in conspiracy theories. Some of his messages on social networks have been deleted for their content in recent days, but now his accounts on Twitter and Instagram have disappeared without the reason being officially known. Twitter even suspended the artist’s denial messages for a few days, but then recovered them. But since Sunday night none of the artist’s accounts are accessible. With #yosoyLaResistencia Bosé ends his latest tweets against vaccines and 5G technology. In their environment they attribute the readings of pseudoscientific Internet portals and pages of conspiracies to their loneliness, to the disconnection not only with the street but with their closest friendly relationships. But his messages are a breeding ground for his followers. More of three million followers on Twitter, two and a half million on Facebook and 900,000 on Instagram, plus the millions of fans spread across half the world. Last Thursday, Facebook and Instagram included notices that two videos uploaded by singer Miguel Bosé, about coronavirus masks, included partially false information.

Miguel Bosé has been living a personal battle for two years that has led him to face Nacho Palau, his partner for 26 years and with whom he has raised four children, and to develop a personality far removed from the one he had projected in public until then. At 64, the pop idol, the young man who captivated both on and off the stage, has become a tense man obsessed with unfounded theories and a conspiracy agitator and demonstrator.

On June 1, the singer published his first broadside. “Switzerland, as the Nordic countries of Europe know from the beginning of the great lie of the governments, that of Spain included,” he wrote on his wall next to a video in which people appear supposedly in a moment of leisure in Geneva, the which apparently are not respecting distance and security measures to avoid contagion. Since then he has been on the campaign.

The high point of Bosé’s attitude came on August 16, when a demonstration was held in Madrid by deniers of the covid-19 and against the use of masks, which Miguel Bosé had encouraged to attend, despite the fact that he himself did not make an appearance in it. Dressed in black and with his already usual hoarse voice, Bosé began his video announcing that he has been “a bad boy”. “They have punished me. I’ve been a bad child, so for a week I don’t have one of the three networks, ”he said without giving further explanation. And he continued: “We are here to talk about the topics I promised you and we started with the bug. It has been said that I have said that the bug did not exist. The bug exists and the bug has killed, it has killed many people ”, reiterated now the one who two months ago began a crazy campaign against the vaccines that are being developed to stop the spread of the virus.

The artist, one of the main deniers of the pandemic, has now spoken of the many deaths that have occurred in these months: “In March-April of this year he killed many people. Our elders, our grandparents in the residences … we also lost people who had previous pathologies because their immune systems were very weakened. It was devastating, but from that moment on, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Government of Spain, the figure has been going down ”. In his speech, Bosé comments that the data they handle are official and that they are not “inventing anything.” In addition, he invites his followers to make the effort to contrast the news: “When a news item reaches you, look for it, make the effort to search further, that you do not stop only in one voice. You have to listen to many ”.

Some of his professional colleagues have criticized his attitude. Without directly naming Miguel Bosé, Luis Tosar was very harsh with the singer’s words. “We don’t have to put up with a person’s head going off. It seems that he has not had someone close [sufriendo las consecuencias del coronavirus], to have reference to the devastation caused by a pandemic. It is not understood ”, said the actor at the Malaga Festival. “We also have a public figure who is out there doing dementia. And it cannot be. People are not without influence, no matter how disconnected they are. Some kind of consequence his words have. You have to be responsible, we are talking about public health. We are also talking about respect for the lives of others. This is not a joke. This is not that I put on a mask or stop wearing it. It is that any act can trigger a person to die, ”insisted the three-time Goya winner. Anabel Alonso also criticized the interpreter for encouraging citizens to attend the demonstration.

Except for his appearances on social networks, Bosé is silent when required by the media. His relationship with the press has always been difficult. There is no news about his disappearance from the networks through any of his spokesmen. We will have to wait to know if it is a punishment or an own decision