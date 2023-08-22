“Dear friends, a commando of 10 armed people broke into my house on Friday night, attacked us, tied up my children, house staff and me for more than two hours”





The Spanish singer Miguel Bose was the victim of a violent robbery at his home in Mexico City, where a group of 10 armed people detained him and his children for more than two hours.

“Dear friends, Friday night a commando of 10 people armies he broke into my house, attacked us, tied up my children, house staff and me for more than two hours,” the singer said on his Instagram account.

The Spanish artist, who has made it clear that he will not leave the Mexicosaid that everyone is fine, even if the thieves took “everything, including the car” and that the crime seemed “very well studied and meticulous”.

Bosé has asked people not to indulge in speculation, especially after some newspapers said he would leave the Village, where he has lived since 2018. “I am very sorry to disappoint you, here I am and here I will stay to face anything, in the most hospitable country on the planet. Let’s continue,” she concluded.

The criminals would have surprised Bose in the ground floor of the house, while his children were in the upper ones. Subsequently they would have locked him up in a room together with his children and domestic workers. Jewellery, cash and an SUV in which they fled were stolen.

So far the city authorities of the Mexico they did not comment on the matter even if, according to some media, the singer would not have filed a complaint for the attack.

