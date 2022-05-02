Madrid. Miguel Bosé visited a few days ago the filming set of the series about his life that has been shot in Madrid and he was satisfied and happy with how a project is being built that has his support, but in which he has given total freedom, according to what its creators have told Efe.

“He was very affectionate and it was a very nice moment,” the CEO of Shine Iberia, Macarena Rey, one of the producers involved in the project, told Efe. Miguel Bose he visited the set to shoot “a promotional video” and witnessed the shooting of one of the scenes.

“He is very happy with the casting and with the whole musical theme. As a perfectionist as he is, what he gave me the most respect for is not disappointing him in the musical part and when I showed him the first recordings of José Pastor (the actor who will play Bosé in his youth) he was fascinated and said where did you come from? took this boy out?” Rey explained.

The visit took place at the beginning of April, a couple of weeks before the end of the shooting of this biopic produced by VIS, a division of Paramount, in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

“Before meeting him I have dreamed of meeting him many times because he gave me a lot of respect. But meeting him was really cool. He is a very kind guy, he was very kind to us and was very supportive of the work in everything”, explained the young actor José Pastor, co-star of the series along with Iván Sánchez, who plays the more adult Miguel Bosé.

As explained by Macarena Rey, the series is a project that started years ago, although it did not begin to materialize until a few months before the pandemic. “Miguel and I have been close friends for many years and I have always told him that he had to tell his life story, but he is such a reserved person…”.

However, he finally agreed because of “the trust” he has in the creators, a script team made up of Ángeles González Sinde, Isabel Vázquez and Boris Izaguirre. “He has opened up telling us everything, his fears, his mistakes, his dreams… everything,” explained Rey.

With constant jumps in time between different eras, the series will tell the life of Miguel Bosé from when he begins to act until he becomes a father, and the scripts have been written, in addition to the vast audiovisual documentation on the artist, with their testimonials.

Miguel Bosé met for several weeks in the months prior to the pandemic with the scriptwriters and the “showrunner”, Nacho Faerna, to tell them details with which the scripts of the six episodes of a project in which actors such as Nacho Fresneda, Alicia Borrachero, Valeria Solarino, Ana Torrent and Mariela Garriga, among others.