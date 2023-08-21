Bad adventure for Miguel Bosé. A commando of eight armed men entered his house to rob him. This was reported by the newspaper ‘El Debate’ which tells how the Spanish naturalized Italian singer was recovering from his influence in his home in Mexico City. The 67-year-old was sitting in an armchair drinking tea with his son when a man, says journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infanti on YouTube, pointed a gun to his temple. They then locked him up in a closet with his son and a maid to steal jewels and other valuables.