Miguel Bosé robbed at home by an armed commando: “Gun pointed at his temple”

Fear for Miguel Bosé. The Spanish naturalized Italian singer-songwriter was surprised by a group of eight armed men who broke into his home in Mexico City to rob him

This was announced by Mexican television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, according to whom Bosé was at home recovering from the flu. The artist was sitting drinking tea with his son Tadeo when a subject held a gun to his temple.

The armed commando would have stolen jewels, money and other possessions, but they would not have taken possession of the valuable paintings that Bosè has at home. The value of the stolen objects is unknown so far. During the attack, Infante reported, Bosé was locked up in a room together with the maids.