He returns to Spain, but for professional reasons. The singer Miguel Bosé will face a new television challenge in 2023 that will put him back on the front page after controversial recent years, where his anti-vaccine messages overshadowed a long musical career of more than forty years. The artist, based in Mexico, will be one of the members of the jury for ‘Cover Night’, a talent contest on La 1, whose broadcast date for ‘prime time’ is scheduled for a few months from now, which will look for the best country cover singers. The space will also be presented by Ruth Lorenzo.

The public channel’s bet will be produced by Shine Iberia (‘Masterchef’), which in turn has also been in charge of the singer’s biopic, which tells, through fiction, the dramatic and exciting life of the renowned singer-songwriter. In a statement, RTVE explained that Bosé is “one of the great names in music in Spanish” and will now also be “one of the demanding juries that will measure the talent of the candidates every week on the program.” ‘Cover Night’ will shortly announce new names that will accompany the author of hits such as ‘Amante Bandido’ and has already closed the casting processes, which have been held in Seville, Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

The format aims to find “the most promising singers” over the age of 16, specialized in reinterpreting great musical successes with different styles, and with the signing of Bosé “authorized opinion, experience and musical quality that guarantee the extraordinary and extensive musical career” of the artist, as argued by the corporation. The data supports him: more than 30 million albums sold, more than 70 number ones in different countries around the world and an endless list of recognitions that include the Grammy Awards, MTV Music Awards, Billboard Latino Awards, the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts, Premios Ondas, or his election in 2013 as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year at the annual Latin Grammy ceremony.

With this program, Bosé also returns to the channel that saw him born as an artist and with which he has been linked for decades after with musical specials. In 1977, the singer made his debut in ‘Esta noche… fiesta’, by José María Íñigo, from the Florida Park room in Madrid, where he became known to the general public while his parents Lucía Bosé and Luis Miguel Dominguín were eyewitnesses of that historic premiere.

Back to Spain



But Bosé also has an important career on the small screen. In 1995, he also presented the musical format ‘El seventh de caballería’ on the first TVE channel, where the artist himself interviewed other colleagues and gave them the set to perform. In addition, he led the inaugural gala that kicked off the Telecinco broadcasts (1990) together with actress Victoria Abril. In Italy (2002) he was the master of ceremonies for the Italian version of ‘Operación Triunfo’ and has also served as a jury on ‘El número Uno’ on Antena 3 (2012); and other musical ‘talents’, such as ‘La Voz’ or ‘Pequeños gigantes’, both in Mexico.

With this punctual return to Spain to participate in ‘Cover Night’, Bosé, who has also recently published an autobiographical book, will be able to visit his ex-partner Nacho Palau, undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer. They starred in a 26-year love relationship and a “terrifying” breakup (as the ‘Survivors’ contestant described in an interview) with their four children separated from each other and meddling in a complicated legal struggle. However, the illness of the Valencian sculptor caused a rapprochement between the two and they resumed their friendship.