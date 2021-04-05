Miguel Bosé has returned to social networks and with this digital return he seems to also announce a new professional and personal stage. The singer, who has fixed his residence in Mexico, has published this weekend five images with enigmatic messages from which what seems to be a personal and professional rebirth after the turbulent year he has lived through problems with his voice, the confrontation in court with his ex-partner, Nacho Palau, and his controversial defense of denialist theories regarding the pandemic caused by covid-19.

The return has been done with careful photographs taken by professionals and far removed from the neglected appearance that he showed in his last publications, whether they were photographs or videos, in the months prior to his total withdrawal from social networks at the end of August 2020. In one of his new publications – the only ones that now exist on his Instagram account, from which he deleted everything previously published – he states: “I think there is no better day to celebrate the return, celebrate life, celebrate the universe and give thanks for everything. what during this absence has been filling our hearts ”. The text refers to the day on which Bosé has turned 65, April 3, and also to his new position regarding the months that are to come.

The singer continues with his series of publications and adds: “But above all to celebrate the truth.” And he declares his intentions in another image in which he appears elegantly dressed in a light beige suit combined with a black sweater: “Today I am turning 65 years old, I am proudly walking and will soon be active. I’m going to tell you from here ”. A declaration of intent that sounds like a new job and a reconciliation with his followers, who continue to listen to the news of the singer who has accumulated more than 920,000 followers on Instagram.

In two other publications, all on the same day, Miguel Bosé addresses his fans directly: “I love you with the same strength, peace and light as always, perhaps a little more lucid, kinder and more, more blessed than you used to. , but my determination and my purposes in life have been strengthened and enlightened. ” And he ends with a final statement: “I am and now I know it well. Hugs from the heart ”.

A true rebirth in which he somehow apologizes for the tone of the publications of his most erratic months, focused on political criticism, environmental defenses and denialist theories, and reopens himself to his admirers in an act of reconciliation that he does not hide. a careful campaign of marketing to prepare for a professional comeback. As if that were not enough, it has been renamed in networks as Bose_Instamatrix and next April 11 it will open on the channel in front of the journalist Jordi Évole, to whom he has granted his first interview for a Spanish television for more than five years.

In the program What about Évole Big surprises are already being announced by the singer and the same interviewer has stated this on his Twitter account, in which he usually rebounds to encourage viewers about his next interviewees. In the case of Miguel Bosé, confessions are guaranteed and Évole has said about their meeting: “Exclusively. Two chapters of Lo De Évole. The first, next Sunday. The most intimate Miguel. His addictions, his relationship with his father, Franco’s presence in his house, how he’s been turning 65. A unique interview ”.

In a preview of the interview, Évole announced just before Easter: “We need to rest for the one to come: Miguel and Bosé”. Some words that make it clear where the shots of the meeting will go and that the singer has two clearly differentiated facets: Miguel and his personal and intimate life; and Bosé, the internationally famous artist. The beginning of the face-to-face meeting makes it clear that he will not leave anyone indifferent and that the singer seems willing to undress and start over because among other things he confesses to the journalist: “I have lived wild years. Drugs, wild sex … and one day I woke up and said, ‘It’s over.’ I have left everything, everything, everything seven years ago. Only”.

In the advance of some statements that augur hours of television and rivers of ink, the singer son of the Italian actress Lucia Bosé and the bullfighter José Luis Dominguín also assures that his mother did not die of covid, that despite the convulsive months that he has lived in the last year is “fucking great.” And he faces questions about the problems he’s had with his voice and says, “My voice? What happens to him is that he comes and goes. Now i can talk”. And he confirms that not only has he had less voice but has come to have “nothing” of it.

We will have to wait for this exclusive interview to learn more about Miguel Bosé’s past since he seemed to fall into an erratic spiral after learning about his 26-year relationship with Nacho Palau and their controversial separation, but the advances already reveal what he thinks about his political ideas: “With age I have not become more conservative. I have become more lucid ”.