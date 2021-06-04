The appearance of Miguel Bosé on Mexican television has generated concern among his followers, who made all kinds of comments on social networks after his presentation.

After being presented as a coach in La Voz México, the interpreter of “Don diablo” worried his fans about his diction when speaking. According to some Internet users, it was not well understood what he was saying.

In that sense, they affirmed that his voice was deteriorated, which is why the singer would have resorted to the playback when he took the stage to sing his song “Nada particular”.

“Playback in a program that has the title La Voz is disrespecting everyone. You better not sing, we understand who you are and why you are there, but if you don’t have a voice, don’t resort to that ”, was the comment of one user.

“What is happening to Miguel Bosé is happening to José José, it’s a shame,” said another Internet user, referring to his diction.

Miguel Bosé compete as a coach with well-known artists from the region. Edith Márquez, María José and Jesús Navarro, from Reik, accompany him in the competition.

The state of health of Miguel Bosé

In February 2021, Mexican media revealed that the health of Miguel Bosé it was in a complex state. His thinness did not allow him to stand up, they indicated.

On the other hand, the singer faced the death of his mother due to COVID-19, that of his niece Bimba Bosé and the separation from his partner, Nacho Palau.

