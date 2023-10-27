Miguel Bosé announced this Friday that he is working on a theatrical musical, news that he announced during the presentation of the readaptation of the series Bose, an authorized biopic about the singer. After its premiere in Spain in March on the SkyShowtime platform, the production will be broadcast in November free-to-air on Telecinco in a four-episode format. In addition to this series, a documentary was released in September and the singer is now preparing a musical, album and next tour in 2024, according to his presentation. Projects that he has been chaining after “many years in which no one knew about me and that added to these terrible stoppages in all professions,” said Miguel Bosé, referring to the pandemic.

More information

Without wanting to give more details, the singer has revealed that in addition to the musical he has another project in the making – which he has not mentioned – and that he is working hard to recover his voice, “with a phoniatrist, singing classes and physiotherapy for his back”, to record an album in 2024 and start a tour.

Nacho Faerna, script coordinator of the series, has been in charge of condensing the original six chapters into four, in what the network has called The night of Miguel Bosé, without “losing continuity”, 70 minutes in which there are still revealing moments about his life. A series that arises from the biographical book of the artist, who assures that if Macarena Rey (Shine Iberia) had not been in the production and had had scriptwriters such as Boris Izaguirre, Ángeles González Sinde and Isabel Vázquez it would not have come forward. “I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Macarena; Beyond friendship, we have a lot of complicity; “We have been through very beautiful and very ugly things together,” he explained.

For Bosé, she and her team were a guarantee of seriousness and commitment and “that shields you because it is very difficult to fall into absurdity and sensationalism when the force of things is told in a natural way, that does not hurt, does not lie.” Passages from her life that neither her friends nor her family have questioned her telling: “That doesn’t happen in my family and it doesn’t happen with my friends either. They tell me if they liked it or not, and that’s it.” “Everything that is true is true,” he says, the story, the characters, but remember that it is a fiction, “in which it is about beautifying the beautiful more and where the hardest things are more intense,” to act. He continued to emphasize that with the passage of time “you realize that things that seemed uncountable or sacred can be counted” and have been a liberation for him.

The story begins with the death of his father, Luis Miguel Dominguín, at which time his son is working outside of Spain and returning to say goodbye to him is a journey into the memories of his life. The actor José Pastor plays a young Miguel Bosé, and Iván Sánchez the mature man, for whom the singer only has words of praise. “They sent me a recording of José singing and I didn’t realize that he wasn’t me. He has embroidered it. He has done brutal acting and singing work.”

Jokingly, Bosé has said with amusement that when he found out that Iván Sánchez was going to his other self, he thought: ‘I’m screwed; he is much more attractive,” he jokes. “He is a great actor, we know each other and he has an impression on me, he has solved the part of him very well: a darker, more hardened Bosé.” Sánchez acknowledges that after the series his perception of the musician has changed. “He is unfathomable, he has many layers and a beastly life experience. He has been fascinating.” Pastor, for his part, has acknowledged that he did not know the singer’s entire career and “it has been a very exciting discovery.” A story about his origins, his complicated relationship with his parents, his love life, his brightest moments, but also his darkest.