Miguel Bosé found in Mexico an ideal refuge to escape from the media spotlight to which he was subjected by two-sided pressure. One, that of the Treasury, which claimed 1.8 million euros and the other the media, which he sensed would come over after the separation of his ex-partner, Nacho Palau, with whom he had maintained a secret relationship for the public for 26 years . Since in October 2018 the Ortolá Dinnbier law firm – representatives of Palau – issued a statement revealing their long relationship and announced that it would take the necessary legal actions to defend and protect their interests and, fundamentally, those of their minor children, a legal battle was declared that from this part is attributed to the refusal of Miguel Bosé to agree to agreements. In the midst of this legal and family limbo, there have been four children who are seven months apart and who grew up as brothers for almost eight years, Tadeo and Diego, biological children of Miguel Bosé and Ivo and Telmo, biological children of Nacho Palau. The trial that will be held in the first instance in Madrid this Monday, October 19, is the first step to obtain the declaration of filiation of the four – that is, that they are legally declared brothers and children of both parents – and the model will derive from its result of coexistence that will govern for them.

Also since 2018 Miguel Bosé has lived in the Aztec country with his children, two of the four that the couple decided to have as part of their family project, and Nacho Palau does so with his family in Chelva, a town in Valencia, where they live in house of the paternal grandmother, and where the singer’s ex-boyfriend has been chaining jobs far removed from the role of assistant, companion and organizer of the home he had while he was Bosé’s partner. Ivo and Telmo, who will turn 9 on October 27, go to the local public school and Palau has worked collecting almonds and olives, as a cook in a nursing home and now in a sausage factory. An activity that leaves the afternoons free to take your nanos to extracurricular activities and try to put some order after the summer.

If Bosé’s life in Mexico was already mysterious, it is even more so since he left his social networks due to the criticism he received of his denialist positions on the pandemic. From the little that is known about his Mexican environment, it is known that he usually relates to Rebecca de Alba, the model and actress who was a partner of Ricky Martin, and with the musicians Ana Torroja or Enrique Bunbury. For the journalist Gilberto Herrera, from Televisa, Bosé was looking for a quiet place to educate his children. “There has always been a very particular treatment of him with the Mexican media, he was always distant. Bosé is not in Mexico what it is in Spain, ”says Herrera. His arrival in the country two years ago was surrounded by secrecy and so it continues.

It is known that he lives in the Interlomas area, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the Mexican capital, and that his children go to an elitist school because there he got into an argument with a girl who tried to take a picture of him when she recognized him while leaving his children. It is also vox populi which is always accompanied by a large court of people who ensure their safety and privacy.

The singer’s contradictory activism against health measures aimed at facing the worst pandemic in recent times has made the news and has been mixed with his personal situation, already complex. As confirmed by a friend of the singer, Miguel Bosé returned to Mexico after spending the summer in Madrid. But this Monday, the author of Bandit lover A judicial appointment awaits him in the Spanish capital, where the couple had established their residence before their breakup. A trial to which both parties are summoned in person and not telematically.

During the two years that the four children have lived separately, they had no face-to-face contact for months. Only after the agreement their parents reached in the summer of 2019 do they see each other during the weeks that Tadeo and Diego – who turned 9 on March 26 – are in Spain and spend time with their respective parents. Monday’s trial is just the first step in a process that can take years if Bosé sticks with his position. Palau and his legal representatives are clear about the main objective of this lawsuit: to obtain the declaration of affiliation of Diego, Tadeo, Ivo and Telmo, the one that declares them siblings with the same rights and equal children of Miguel Bosé and Nacho Palau.

A possible sentence that would result in the regulation of the coexistence measures of all of them and also, of course, the economic contribution that each party must face in relation to their children. On the part of Nacho Palau, there is good will to reach agreements so that the four brothers live together, as long as it is not in Mexico, a place that he considers unfeasible due to distance. The rest is in the hands of Justice. His lawyer is clear that there is evidence to prove that the four are part of a now broken family. The question remains whether this truth will be declared a legal truth. The question remains as to whether the terrible times of the judicial processes will not create an insurmountable gap between four separated siblings and that two by two are growing up in diametrically different environments. The question remains as to whether the telematic conversations, which they now have every weekend, and their meetings on vacation will be able to sustain the family bond that existed between them and with their respective parents. The years that can pass if resources are lengthened can be an eternity when life continues 9,000 kilometers away.