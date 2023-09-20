Miguel Bosé’s appearances, whether on television or in any other media, never go unnoticed. This time it has not been different. After the unexpected cancellation of his visit to The Anthill Two weeks ago, for health reasons, the 67-year-old artist attended the Antena 3 program this Wednesday to present his documentary series Bose Reborn, a collaboration with Movistar Plus in which the singer opens the doors to his intimacy “like he has never done before.” During his visit to the Pablo Motos program, he once again addressed the details of the assault he suffered at his residence in Mexico City, at his home in the exclusive Rancho de San Francisco urbanization, exactly one month ago, on August 18, 2023. This time he has gone deeper than ever into what happened. A commando of 10 armed and hooded people broke into his home to assault him while he was inside with his children. He has now given more details about the scare after which, according to the artist, “everyone is fine.” A week after the robbery, the artist went to the prosecutor’s office to file a formal complaint. The investigation is still open.

According to him, during the assault, which was led by a woman, there was no physical violence, except for some pushing between them and insults towards him. Furthermore, he believes that as the situation unfolded, the assailants were not professionals. Added to this was the fact that the musician “was super lucid”, because they tied him “with the laces of his sneakers”, as he himself confessed with laughter included. “I lowered the revs, I told them: ‘What do you want?’ And they told me that they wanted everything they could take of value,” he said. It was after guiding them to the safes, where they took all the cash in the house, when the head of the clan recognized Bosé: “he took off his mask and told me: ‘I am your fan.’ Then he realized that “nothing was going to happen” and “he became more calm,” to which he added that his children were not afraid at all, “this generation is the one that is going to save us from everything,” he concluded his story. .

“We were already asleep at my house and the children were having a sleepover with a friend. It was around eight in the afternoon and, suddenly, someone woke me up, I saw faces that I didn’t recognize and I was at gunpoint,” he began narrating before the astonished gaze of the presenter. He also shared the moment in which he saw the children surrounded at cannon point by the gang, which was “armed with very large heavy artillery and all hooded and wearing masks.”

The artist, who has referred to his children as “true champions,” has detailed how they were all put together in the same room, where they were tied up and their heads covered for more than two hours in which they were completely immobilized and controlled by a man, whom he has defined as “a guardian angel.” “He told my children not to worry, that nothing was going to happen to dad and neither would they,” he added. “Love is never as strong as the love you have for children. He would die for them,” concluded that part of the interview with Pablo Motos.

After two hours of terror, the police entered the home. “An experience to forget as soon as possible, a horrible, terrifying experience that teaches nothing, but we were lucky that nothing happened to my children, me, or anyone in the house. That’s what’s important and the rest doesn’t matter.”

The robbery of Miguel Bosé is not the only robbery of a famous person in his home that has made headlines this summer. In the early morning of August 25, María del Monte was the victim of a violent assault at her home in the Sevillian town of Gines. The singer was with her wife, Inmaculada Casal, in her home when a group of at least five hooded men broke in and stole the couple’s belongings as well as money, a figure that she has not disclosed. Like Bosé, neither of the two artists has detailed the value of the losses.