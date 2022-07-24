Miguel Borja, unleashed: see his tremendous first goal with River Plate

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miguel Ángel Borja, in his first appearance with River Plate.
The Cordovan entered when the game was 0-0. Then, with a goal and two assists, he left the game 3-0.
July 24, 2022, 03:22 PM
In his second game with the River Plate shirt, Cordoba striker Miguel Ángel Borja broke the net.
The attacker, who came from Junior de Barranquilla, scored his first goal with the crossed band shirt in this Sunday’s game against Aldosivi.
Borja, who came on in the 61st minute, changed the game completely. When he came on, the game was 0-0. At the end of the nineties, River won 3-0. His contribution, in figures, was one goal and two assists.
Borja’s first goal with River Plate
Borja’s first goal with River came in the 31st minute of the second half. After a recovery in the opposite field, the Cordovan defined with subtlety in front of the net.
July 24, 2022, 03:22 PM
