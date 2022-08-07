Miguel Borja: tremendous blow that sparked controversy in River vs. Independent

Great controversy during the Independiente vs River Plate duel on behalf of Miguel Ángel Borja. The Colombian received a blow between the face and the neck being inside the areathe judge reviewed the VAR and did not sanction a maximum penalty.

the slap

Miguel Ángel Borja, in his first appearance with River Plate. Photo: Taken from the TNT Sports broadcast

The controversy came about game time. Pablo Solari received from the right sector and tried a mid-height cross, which Avellaneda’s red defense sent to the corner kick. Everything seemed normal until he saw Borja lying on the grass.

In the repetition it is clearly seen how the ex-Junior looks for a space inside the area, attacks the defender Sergio Damián Barreto and he sends him a ‘slap’ that hits part of his face and neck.

Of course, the VAR called the referee Fernando Rapallini to review the action. It was an aggression that could mean a maximum penalty and even expulsion for a direct red card for the aggressor.

After several minutes of review, the judge ordered to continue with the corner kick. Then he went to Borja to explain the reason why he did not take a penalty.

