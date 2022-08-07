Monday, August 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miguel Borja: tremendous blow that sparked controversy in River vs. Independent

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Miguel Borja: tremendous blow that sparked controversy in River vs. Independent
Photo:

Screenshots

The judge of the commitment relied on the VAR. However, his decision was controversial.

Great controversy during the Independiente vs River Plate duel on behalf of Miguel Ángel Borja. The Colombian received a blow between the face and the neck being inside the areathe judge reviewed the VAR and did not sanction a maximum penalty.

See also  Bad Bunny reveals details of his childhood: "I was always a very independent child"

the slap

Miguel Angel Borgia

Miguel Ángel Borja, in his first appearance with River Plate.

Photo:

Taken from the TNT Sports broadcast

The controversy came about game time. Pablo Solari received from the right sector and tried a mid-height cross, which Avellaneda’s red defense sent to the corner kick. Everything seemed normal until he saw Borja lying on the grass.

In the repetition it is clearly seen how the ex-Junior looks for a space inside the area, attacks the defender Sergio Damián Barreto and he sends him a ‘slap’ that hits part of his face and neck.

Of course, the VAR called the referee Fernando Rapallini to review the action. It was an aggression that could mean a maximum penalty and even expulsion for a direct red card for the aggressor.

After several minutes of review, the judge ordered to continue with the corner kick. Then he went to Borja to explain the reason why he did not take a penalty.

See also  Juan Fernando Quintero scores again in victory for River Plate

More news

FOOTBALL

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Miguel #Borja #tremendous #blow #sparked #controversy #River #Independent

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PM suspected of shooting jiu-jitsu world champion surrenders to justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.