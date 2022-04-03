Atlético Junior took an important step to dream of qualifying for the next round of Colombian football, after defeating with difficulty, 3-1, Alianza Petrolera, which put him in trouble.

Miguel Ángel Borja, on two occasions, and Luis Gonzáles were the authors of the goals of the local cast, who is fifth in the leaderboard.

the culprits

The discount was the work of Kevin Londoño, with a shot from outside the area that left Viera without options.

Borja took advantage of the press conference to talk about the Colombian National Team, that was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Those were difficult times; the topic of the National Team is very important for one as a Colombian, player and fan, but well, I think it was everyone’s responsibility, not only Miguel Ángel Borja, but it was an entire team that has great players, but these are moments that pass, “he said.

The striker referred to the criticism that has rained down, after not having achieved the goal, especially from former soccer players who are now commentators.

“Sometimes the press is a bit harsh and tries to hurt the National Team with their comments; there are some who were players and they forget that they passed those bad moments completely because they have a microphone in their hands, so these are difficult times,” he said.

