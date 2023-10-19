Miguel Borja He was the protagonist this Thursday in River Plate’s match visiting Colón de Santa Fe in Argentine soccer.

On matchday 9 of the Argentine Professional League, the Colombian started as a starter for the ‘Millonarios’ team, which began by losing.

Borja quickly appeared to score the goal of the partial 1-1 tie, 11 minutes into the game. Borja scored with a header after a corner kick.

Borja himself was in charge of scoring the goal for the 2-2 tie, by receiving a pass in the area from Nacho Fernández, and finishing well, in the 47th minute.

SPORTS

More sports news