Miguel Borja.
The Colombian soccer player scored in the match against Colón.
Miguel Borja He was the protagonist this Thursday in River Plate’s match visiting Colón de Santa Fe in Argentine soccer.
On matchday 9 of the Argentine Professional League, the Colombian started as a starter for the ‘Millonarios’ team, which began by losing.
Borja quickly appeared to score the goal of the partial 1-1 tie, 11 minutes into the game. Borja scored with a header after a corner kick.
Borja himself was in charge of scoring the goal for the 2-2 tie, by receiving a pass in the area from Nacho Fernández, and finishing well, in the 47th minute.
