Miguel Borja.
The Colombian attacker scored a goal against Independiente.
Miguel Borja He went on a scoring streak and this Wednesday he celebrated a new pair of goals with the River Plate shirt in the 3-0 victory over Independiente.
River Plate faced Independiente in a match in the Argentine Professional League. The cross-wing team went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from the Colombian.
Borja made it 1-0 at minute 36 of the first half. The score came after Borja captured a rebound, after a shot by Paulo Díaz, the ball hit the post and on the rebound the Colombian was very attentive to finish.
Borja, fired up, was in charge of scoring the Millonarios team’s second goal.
This is Miguel Borja’s eleventh goal of the season. He had just scored a double against Colón.
