With another goal from his top scorer in 2024, the Colombian Miguel BorjaRiver Plate beat Excursionistas 3-0 this Wednesday to successfully win its debut in the Argentine Cup, on a day that also saw the early elimination of Belgrano de Córdoba.

At the Brigadier Estanislao López stadium in Santa Fe, the 'Millonario' won with three goals in the second half against a rival that was promoted to the third division of Argentine football last season.

In addition to Borja, River's remaining goals were scored by youth players Franco Mastantuono and Agustín Ruberto, for a team that has accumulated three wins and one draw since the season began.

Borja is in great scoring moment, confirming that he is determined to have a great year with the millionaire team. The Colombian has four consecutive goals and has 6 goals this year. He had just scored a hat trick against Vélez.

River's next rival will emerge from the duel he will face Sarmiento de Junín and Temperley.

In another match this Wednesday for the first round of this edition of the Argentine Cup, Miter from Santiago del Estero struck the blow by defeating Belgrano de Córdoba 2-1 and eliminating them from the competition.

The Santiago team that plays in the second division will now wait for the winner of Unión de Santa Fe-Gimnasia de Mendoza.

Finally, Deportivo Riestra won 1-0 against Comunicaciones and will be the rival of the winner of the match between Newell's Old Boys and Midland. The defending champions Estudiantes de La Plata (beat Argentino de Monte Maíz 3-0) and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (defeated Centro Español 2-1) had already secured their passport to the next stage of this tournament.

EFE

