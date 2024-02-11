Miguel Borja He is on fire, in full scoring streak, and is experiencing one of his best moments in River Platewith ownership and goals.

Miguel Borja has been standing out in 2024, confirming that what he needs is continuity and minutes of play to respond with goals.

Game by River game, the Colombian is present to contribute with goals to the confidence that the coach has given him.

This Sunday the Colombian scored again, in a match against Deportivo Riestra. Borja received the ball outside the area and was encouraged to kick at the goal, with such good fortune that the ball hit an opponent and went into the back of the net.

22 minutes had passed when the Colombian shouted a goal again with the River shirt. This is already Borja's sixth goal of the professional tournament season, and he also has another for the Cup.

