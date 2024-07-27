The Argentine River Plate and its coach, Martin Demichelisreached an agreement and the coach will direct his last match in charge of the ‘Millonario’ this Sunday, the club announced this Saturday.

According to a message posted on the social media of the Núñez-based club, “following a decision taken by mutual agreement with the highest authorities of the Club, Martín Demichelis has left his position as coach of the professional team” and “will manage his last match as coach of the first team this Sunday.”

Miguel Angel Borja scored a double against Deportivo Tachira. Photo:Juan Mabromata. AFP Share

The former Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid and Málaga player, among others, had arrived at River Plate in November 2022 as a replacement for the most successful coach in the club’s history, Marcelo Gallardo, and in recent weeks he has been highly questioned for the results.

A drastic decision was made two weeks before the first match of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 series against Talleres.

Thus, the Colombian forward Miguel Borjaa star and top scorer for the Millonario team, is left without a coach, at least until the club names Demichelis’ successor.

EFE

